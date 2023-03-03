Pics or it didn’t happen: Rebel Wilson claims selfie got her ‘banned from Disneyland’

Disneyland enthusiast Rebel Wilson said she recently landed in some hot water with the house of mouse.

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Wilson told guest host Hasan Minhaj that she “did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days.

“I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal at Disneyland,” she said. She didn’t reveal exactly when or where the illicit photo was taken.

She continued: “They called me up and said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not wanna come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something? And I said June would be fine.”

Representatives for Disneyland did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Friday.

Minhaj riffed on Wilson’s alleged ban, joking that Disneyland has “Met Gala rules.”

Elsewhere in the interview the Fluid dating app creator said she’s not exactly “obsessed with Disneyland,” but she does “go there every weekend,” and for “every important holiday and every important life event.”

Just last month Wilson and Ramona Agruma celebrated their engagement at Disneyland.

“We said YES! 💗💗,” Wilson wrote on Instagram last week. She also thanked Tiffany & Co., Disney chief executive Bob Iger and Disney Weddings for coordinating the special moment. In one picture, Wilson and Agruma shared a kiss and showed off their rings. In another, they both knelt on flower petals in front of Cinderella’s castle.

When Wilson came out in June 2022, she called Agruma her “Disney Princess,” noting that it wasn’t a “Disney Prince” she wanted after all.

On “The Daily Show,” Wilson also told Minhaj about gangs of Disneyland adults, the benefits of Disney’s exclusive Club 33 and her new dating app.

“So I wanted to create a dating app where you don’t have to label yourself, so it’s love without labels,” she said. “To me it’s really important because I think sexuality is so much more nuanced and complex than just labeling yourself, like you’re a can of food or something.”