Aubrey O’Day reveals miscarriage weeks after going public with her pregnancy

Singer Aubrey O’Day, who revealed she was pregnant in mid-January, shared sad news Monday: She had a miscarriage.

The Danity Kane alumna told E! News she was “beyond heartbroken” to have lost her baby. She had sparked quickly confirmed rumors she was pregnant after she cradled her midsection while posing for photos at a Jan. 17 event supporting a school for the arts.

“This isn’t my first pregnancy,” O’Day, 39, said, “but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life.”

The former girl-group member and reality TV personality said there have been moments where she blamed herself for the miscarriage. Then she “realized there isn’t only one seat at the table.”

Monday on Instagram, O’Day wrote, “I wouldn’t change anything. I think that it’s important to let things happen, and stay ‘happened’. People change so you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they are right.. and sometimes things you want most fall apart so that better things can fall together. Everything happens for a reason, I’ll always love u my lil one.”

O’Day didn’t reveal the father of the child but told the Sun in January that she had “someone special” in her life, three years after parting ways with “Jersey Shore” alum Pauly D, a.k.a. Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr. The new boyfriend is not famous, the Sun said.

The singer and OnlyFans entity isn’t daunted in her quest for motherhood.

“Let’s value, appreciate, and have an immense amount of respect for all the moms out there,” she said to E! News, “and the rest of us who will be unstoppable during our pursuit to becoming moms one day!”

She also urged any women who had been through the same thing to reach out to her via Instagram, saying, “I will be your sounding board and someone to confide in.”