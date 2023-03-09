Courteney Cox says her biggest beauty regret is fillers: ‘I messed up a lot’

Courteney Cox says fillers are not her friend.

The 58-year-old actor revealed her beauty secrets and cosmetic missteps on Tuesday’s episode of “Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast.”

When asked what her biggest beauty regret was, the “Friends” star didn’t hesitate in saying she went too far with fillers.

Advertisement

“It’s a domino effect,” she told podcast hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan. “You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself.

“You look in the mirror and go, ‘That looks good.’ You think, and you don’t realize, what it looks like to the outside person.”

According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, dermal fillers are “gel-like substances” injected beneath the skin to add volume and smooth creases. They can be used to enhance the contours of the face as well.

While Hollywood and cosmetic upkeep go hand in hand, more and more stars (including Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and Paulina Porizkova) are speaking out against chasing youth through Botox and fillers.

Cox ultimately opted to have the filler removed or dissolved and said, “Thank God they’re removable.”

The “Scream” actor also said that she had thought about posting before-and-after shots of herself, one with full filler and the other once it had been removed. But her publicist wouldn’t let her.

“I look at pictures of me when I thought I looked OK,” she added, “and I can’t believe it.”

This isn’t the first time the Emmy-nominated actor has opened up about her issues with cosmetic procedures. In February 2022, she told the Sunday Times that she hated the constant speculation about her appearance: “The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself.”

Hearing people talking about her ultimately led to removing the filler.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that youthfulness for years,” she said. “And I didn’t realize that, oh, s—, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

Cox told Johnson and Tan that she didn’t just regret the fillers.

“Thinking that I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” she said. “I messed up a lot, and luckily I was able to reverse most of that. And now I’m just older.”