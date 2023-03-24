Jason Sudeikis takes a hit in custody battle as Olivia Wilde alleges financial woes

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ custody battle will continue in Los Angeles after being shut down in New York.

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis’ request to have his custody battle with ex Olivia Wilde moved to New York was just rejected as Wilde argued that the ongoing litigation is draining her finances.

A hearing set for Friday in Los Angeles was meant to address where the case over the former couple’s two children Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8, would be heard. But the hearing was canceled after both parties no-showed.

Separately, Sudeikis wanted the case moved to a New York City court rather than remain in Los Angeles, where it originated and where the children have lived and attended school for the majority of their lives.

However, New York Magistrate Adele Alexis Harris shot down Sudeikis’ second attempt to move the case to the East Coast on Thursday, TMZ reported. His first attempt was denied in August 2022 when it was ruled California was the kids’ home state.

On Friday, the Daily Mail said it had obtained documents from the Wilde legal team that alleged Sudeikis was aiming to litigate the “Don’t Worry Darling” director into debt. Wilde also claimed in the papers that Sudeikis was “underhanded” and acting in bad faith.

“While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers wrote in advance of the canceled hearing, per Daily Mail. “Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.”

The filing also alleged that while Wilde doesn’t know the precise details of the “Sleeping With Other People” star’s finances, claiming he refused to respond to discovery attempts, she says he is “far wealthier” than she is.

Despite arguing that she was being litigated into debt, Wilde revealed in a declaration of income that her total assets stand at $10,569,736, but much of that is wrapped up in stocks and real estate. She said she spends $107,000 a month on various expenses, including a $58,000 mortgage, and has $645,187 in bank accounts. Wilde said she brings in $71,667 a month.

That hearing was still on the Los Angeles court docket Friday morning. Neither the feuding former couple nor their attorneys showed up for the hearing, so it was removed from the court calendar and no new hearing date has yet been scheduled, according to the Daily Mail.

Wilde insists the matter has been settled and the case should remain in L.A..

According to Wilde’s declaration, she was under the impression things had shifted toward an amicable resolution earlier this year, but felt blindsided when she became privy to Sudeikis’ legal tactics.

“We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion,” Wilde stated.

“Instead I learned on January 10, 2023, that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back.”

Wilde then alleged that Sudeikis and his team maliciously withheld a Jan. 4 court date, so Wilde and her lawyers wouldn’t be present to argue the case.

“I am completely perplexed at why he believes that engaging in intimidation or trickery will serve him or our children’s best interests,” Wilde continued.

In April 2022, Wilde was served custody papers in a cryptic envelope while introducing her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon, an event attended by thousands of entertainment industry members and journalists.

Later that month, a rep for Sudeikis told The Times hat “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”