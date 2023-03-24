Advertisement
Photos: A first look at the Hammer Museum’s two-decade, $90-million reinvention

Artist Chiharu Shiota's installation "The Network," made with red yarn, in the lobby of the newly renovated Hammer Museum
Artist Chiharu Shiota's installation "The Network," made with red yarn, is on display in the new lobby of the renovated Hammer Museum.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
Photography by 
Ricardo DeAratanha
1

Call it the big reveal. The final phase of the Hammer Museum’s two-decade, $90-million expansion and renovation — designed by Michael Maltzan Architecture — debuts on Sunday. The museum will now have 60% more gallery space, which includes the renovated former City National Bank space next door and an outdoor sculpture terrace.

But the most notable change will be a brand new entrance on the corner of Wilshire and Westwood boulevards, now far more visible to passersby. Not to mention a reimagined, easier-to-navigate lobby. No more wide-eyed, lost-looking visitors stumbling out of the parking garage.

To showcase the new spaces, the museum is presenting several large-scale installations. The lobby will feature an immersive yarn installation by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota; the bank will house a large-scale installation of lasers and mist, “Particulates,” by Rita McBride; and Sanford Biggers’ 25-foot-tall cast bronze sculpture “Oracle” will stand on the terrace on the corner of Wilshire and Glendon Avenue.

The exhibition “Together in Time: Selections From the Hammer Contemporary Collection” — the largest presentation of the museum’s contemporary collection to date — will fill nearly all the other gallery spaces throughout the museum, exhibiting acquisitions since 2005.

“Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist’s Studio,” a retrospective of the British artist’s work, and “Cruel Youth Diary: Contemporary Chinese Photography and Video From the Haudenschild Collection,” featuring works from the ’90s and early 2000s by artists such as Cao Fei, Weng Fen and Xu Zhen, will remain on view.

The Times got a sneak peek of the transformed Hammer Museum prior to the opening.

The new entrance of the Hammer Museum is seen on Westwood and Wilshire boulevards.
The new Hammer Museum entrance on the corner of Westwood and Wilshire boulevards.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A mural beside the Hammer Museum entrance depicts two people embracing.
A mural beside the Hammer Museum entrance.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

"The Network" by artist Chiharu Shiota on display in the new lobby of the Hammer.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

"Oracle," a sculpture by Sanford Biggers, sits in the new terrace outside the main building.
"Oracle," a sculpture by Sanford Biggers, sits in the new terrace outside the main building.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A laser installation is shown inside a room.
“Particulates,” a laser art installation by artist Rita McBride, on display in new Hammer gallery space that was previously a bank.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A long room with tables, chairs, and shelf space on walls.
The new Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts, a resource for works on paper, at the renovated Hammer Museum.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times. In what’s never a desk job, she has live-blogged her journey across Los Angeles with the L.A. County Museum of Art’s “big rock,” scaled downtown mural scaffolding with street artist Shepard Fairey, navigated the 101 freeway tracking the 1984 Olympic mural restorations and ridden Doug Aitken’s art train through the Barstow desert. Her award-winning interviews and profiles unearth the trends, issues and personalities in L.A.’s arts scene. Her work as a writer and editor has also appeared in Variety, LA Weekly and the New York Times, among other places. Originally from Philadelphia, she’s the author of the graphic novel “Poseurs.”

Ricardo DeAratanha

Brazilian native Ricardo DeAratanha traveled the world with his camera before joining the Los Angeles Times in 1989. He participated in several book projects: “A Day in the Life of California,” “A Day in the Life of Italy,” “The Jews in America,” “One Earth” and “In Pursuit of Ideas.” He was part of the teams covering several breaking news events, including the Los Angeles riots, the Northridge earthquake and the North Hollywood bank shootout, which were honored with Pulitzers.

