Andrew Lloyd Webber’s son Nicholas Lloyd Webber dies at 43 of stomach cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber confirmed Saturday that his son Nicholas Lloyd Webber has died at age 43. The renowned composer delivered the news a week after he revealed that his son had been hospitalized with stomach cancer.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote Saturday in a statement shared on social media.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft.”

Advertisement

On Thursday, the EGOT winner missed the opening night of his new musical, “Bad Cinderella,” on Broadway in order to be with his ailing son. He was also absent for preview performances of the show, which is now playing at the Imperial Theatre after premiering on London’s West End in 2021.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a composer and record producer, was diagnosed with stomach cancer more than a year ago.

“I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill,” Andrew Lloyd Webber told Playbill last weekend.

“As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised. ... We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

In addition to his music- and theater-industry endeavors, Nicholas Lloyd Webber was known for his work on films, ad campaigns and TV series such as “Grey’s Anatomy.” He also collaborated with his father on various musical and theatrical projects — including stage productions of “The Little Prince” and “Fat Friends,” as well as a “Cinderella” concept album.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber is survived by his wife, Polly Wiltshire, and siblings: Imogen, Isabella, William and Alastair LLoyd Webber.