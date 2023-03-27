Lea Michele says son is ‘heading into a good direction’ after hospitalization

Lea Michele has an update on her 2-year-old son’s hospitalization.

Lea Michele says that her 2-year-old son is back home but that he is “not out of the woods completely” after an emergency hospitalization last week.

The stage and “Glee” star provided an update on son Ever Leo‘s health over the weekend as she returned to a Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” In an Instagram story shared Saturday, Michele said “it’s been a really long week.”

“He’s heading into a good direction, and we’re really really grateful,” she said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Michele wrote in an Instagram story that she would miss some performances as Fanny Brice to be with her son because of a scary health issue that I need to be here for.” Michele did not share additional details about her child’s illness.

Julie Benko, who portrays Fanny Brice in Thursday shows, took over the lead during Michele’s absence.

On Friday, Michele said in another Instagram story that her toddler was on the mend.

“Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon,” Michele, 36, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

Donning her Fanny Brice makeup and costume in her Saturday post, Michele said she’s “really happy to be back with my ‘Funny Girl’ family” and thanked those who voiced their support.

“I really, really appreciated it,” she said.

Michele, who married Zandy Reich in 2019, welcomed her son in August 2020.