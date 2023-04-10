Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces birth of second child: ‘We are complete’

Keshia Knight Pulliam in a dark purple strapless gown and hoop earrings
Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam recently welcomed a baby boy.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to her second child.

“With this little one we are complete,” Pulliam announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, which included a photo of her holding her newborn son alongside her husband, actor Brad James, and Pulliam’s 6-year-old daughter, Ella, whom she had with her ex-husband, former NFL player Edgerton Hartwell.

“Happy Birthday to me!!!” continued the “Cosby Show” alum, who had just celebrated her 44th birthday. “What an eventful birthday week… 😆 Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST, 1990: Bill Cosby prepares to film the new opening sequence for The Cosby Show's seventh season at Kaufman-Astoria Studios in New York in August, 1990. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images)

Television

Under scrutiny once more, ‘The Cosby Show’ raises issues ‘bigger than Cosby’

A new doc details the history behind the landmark sitcom and its disgraced creator. And that thorny legacy has implications beyond ‘The Cosby Show.’

The Instagram post included a humorous video of James posing as a doctor as Pulliam lay on a hospital bed.

“What are your symptoms?” James asks.

“Something’s trying to come out of my v—,” exclaims Pulliam before laughing.

Pulliam and James married in 2021. The pair started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the TV movie “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta,” according to People. They announced they were expecting their first child together in December on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

Advertisement

Sitting across from Donald Trump on "Celebrity Apprentice" are, from left, Kevin Jonas, Geraldo Rivera and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Television

Keshia Knight Pulliam fired on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ over Cosby link

The 14th season of “Celebrity Apprentice” began with a bit of controversy Sunday night when the first person fired, former “Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam, was canned because of her refusal to contact her former co-star, Bill Cosby, for money.

“We do things on every level of life together,” James said on the show as Pulliam nodded in agreement. “When you’re a parent, what you’re thinking about is, ‘Who do I want raising my kids?’ and this is the one.”

Last month, the couple revealed the gender of the child, declaring, “It’s a BOY!!” on Instagram with a photo of the family at a reveal party.

Pulliam and her ex, Hartwell, wed in 2016 and divorced in 2018. They welcomed their daughter in January 2017.

Pulliam is known best for her role in the ’80s sitcom “The Cosby Show.” She played Rudy Huxtable, the youngest daughter of Cliff (Bill Cosby) and Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad). At age 6, she became the youngest actor to earn an Emmy nomination (for supporting actress in a comedy).

Since then, she has starred in the Tyler Perry sitcom “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” for which she earned three NAACP Image Awards. Pulliam has also appeared on various reality competition shows, including “Fear Factor,” “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

in PARADISE HOTEL: L-R: Bobby Ray and Tatum in PARADISE HOTEL airing Thursday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Company Town

In past strikes, networks turned to reality TV. Now it’s more complicated.

Unscripted programming is once again poised to serve as a stopgap for networks and streaming services, but since the last strike, it has matured into a formidable genre.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

Entertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement