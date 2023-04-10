Keshia Knight Pulliam announces birth of second child: ‘We are complete’

Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to her second child.

“With this little one we are complete,” Pulliam announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, which included a photo of her holding her newborn son alongside her husband, actor Brad James, and Pulliam’s 6-year-old daughter, Ella, whom she had with her ex-husband, former NFL player Edgerton Hartwell.

“Happy Birthday to me!!!” continued the “Cosby Show” alum, who had just celebrated her 44th birthday. “What an eventful birthday week… 😆 Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘”

The Instagram post included a humorous video of James posing as a doctor as Pulliam lay on a hospital bed.

“What are your symptoms?” James asks.

“Something’s trying to come out of my v—,” exclaims Pulliam before laughing.

Pulliam and James married in 2021. The pair started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the TV movie “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta,” according to People. They announced they were expecting their first child together in December on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

“We do things on every level of life together,” James said on the show as Pulliam nodded in agreement. “When you’re a parent, what you’re thinking about is, ‘Who do I want raising my kids?’ and this is the one.”

Last month, the couple revealed the gender of the child, declaring, “It’s a BOY!!” on Instagram with a photo of the family at a reveal party.

Pulliam and her ex, Hartwell, wed in 2016 and divorced in 2018. They welcomed their daughter in January 2017.

Pulliam is known best for her role in the ’80s sitcom “The Cosby Show.” She played Rudy Huxtable, the youngest daughter of Cliff (Bill Cosby) and Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad). At age 6, she became the youngest actor to earn an Emmy nomination (for supporting actress in a comedy).

Since then, she has starred in the Tyler Perry sitcom “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” for which she earned three NAACP Image Awards. Pulliam has also appeared on various reality competition shows, including “Fear Factor,” “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.