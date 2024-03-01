‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum Ashley Benson reportedly welcomes first child

Pretty little mommy: Ashley Benson has reportedly given birth.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum apparently confirmed the arrival of her first child Thursday in an Instagram story.

The image, which has since expired, revealed the newborn baby’s tiny hand wrapped around a thumb. The 34-year-old captioned it with a pink heart emoji.

Benson did not share additional details about the baby and her representatives did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The child is Benson’s first with art dealer Brandon Davis, the grandson of late billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, whom she reportedly wed last year.

Benson, who has also starred in “Spring Breakers,” “Pixels” and “Wilderness,” announced her engagement to Davis in a July Instagram post and confirmed her pregnancy in November. In the months since, she’s showcased her growing belly on her account.

In a January cover story for Lady Gunn, the former child actor reflected on growing up in the spotlight.

“I kept private because being so seen by everyone else, everyone has an opinion. It’s very lonely and you just feel judged. It’s really hard,” she said, adding that she focuses on the importance of inner peace. “I had to do a lot of work on myself. I had to really be fine being alone. And you know, I love being in relationships, so I kind of jumped from relationship to relationship.”

The actor has previously been linked to rapper G-Eazy and actress-model Cara Delevingne. She credited daily therapy with major changes in her life.

“The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming. And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon. ... It was immediate. I was just like, ‘I think I’m gonna marry you,’” she said.

In the same interview, Benson acknowledged that “being a parent is gonna f— change everything” and said that with the birth of her child, a “rebirth” of her career “is going to happen too,” hinting at a top-secret project that will be announced soon.