All the stars aligned: SZA is adding two L.A. dates to her SOS tour

SZA performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on March 22.

SZA fans in Los Angeles now have two good days on their minds.

The “Kill Bill” singer says she is expanding her SOS tour, including adding two dates at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 22 and 23. The additions also include a dozen stops in Europe and more than 20 other concerts across North America. Presale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. Pacific on Thursday.

“Let’s RUN THIS BACK !!! EUROPE AND U.S. ROUND 2,” SZA posted on her Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, “plus some special surprises.”

Fans, including those who may have missed her the first time around, are thanking their lucky stars.

Advertisement

“I was so sad I missed SZA’s tour,” said @_AshleyNikki, “but she going back out for a second leg… look at God.”

“SZA going back on tour is the best thing i’ve heard all year,” @lauryyn_nicole wrote on Twitter.

“Okay but SZA tour leg 2? I will be postponing groceries for the foreseeable future,” joked @aquathlonjorts.

Following the release of her second studio album, also titled “SOS” — which spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart — SZA toured from February to March. The final leg of the tour was held in Inglewood with a pair of sold-out shows at the Kia Forum. Those shows featured her floating above the audience in a lifeboat, a fixture throughout her tour.

SZA maintained the nautical theme of “SOS” throughout the concert, wrote Times music critic Mikael Wood, including a prop cargo ship, a giant inflatable anchor and an opening number she performed with her legs dangling off a diving board (as seen on the album cover). Behind her, a wall of video screens showed a calm ocean that gradually grew stormy.

In May, SZA will headline the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., alongside the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, Calvin Harris and Lil Nas X. Then, she’ll launch the European leg of her tour in June, starting in Amsterdam, followed by stops in Paris, Berlin, London and Zürich, Switzerland, among others.