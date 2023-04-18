Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet really dating? They’re ‘keeping things casual’

Did anyone have Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet on their 2023 bingo card? Anyone?

After weeks of speculation, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Oscar nominee are officially an item, ET Online reported Monday. A source told ET that Jenner, 25, and Chalamet, 27, are “keeping things casual at this point.”

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” a source told ET.

Representatives for Jenner and Chalamet, reached separately Monday, did not respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Chatter around the unexpected couple began earlier this month. On April 6, the gossip social-media page DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip alleging that “Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner.” DeuxMoi then posted other anonymous messages confirming the rumor and saying that the celebrities were “both going to be at Coachella.” (Spoiler alert: The “Dune” star was reportedly not with Jenner in the desert this weekend.)

DeuxMoi tweeted that Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship was “prob casual. Not BF/GF.” This didn’t make much of a difference to Twitter users who were reeling at the thought of Jenner and Chalamet even being linked.

“APRIL FOOL’S DAY WAS 5 DAYS AGO PLEASE SAY SIKE,” an in-denial fan replied.

“what in the...,” said a second user.

In January, Jenner broke up with on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, with whom she shares two young children.

The Jenner-Chalamet dating speculation only grew when TMZ spotted Jenner’s Range Rover last week in the driveway of Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home. The next day, TMZ reported that the two had grabbed a bite together at Tito’s Tacos.

ET’s source said it was possible that the reality star and the “Call Me By Your Name” actor met through model Kendall Jenner, who has been sparking romance rumors of her own with music superstar Bad Bunny.

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall,” ET reported, “so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

Also fanning the fire was a video that has been making the rounds showing Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sharing laughs at the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week.

“The relationship has been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships,” the ET source continued. “It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”