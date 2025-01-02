How will ‘A Complete Unknown’ stack up against Timothée Chalamet’s biggest hits?

Not yet 30, Timothée Chalamet has amassed an impressive array of credits in blockbuster movies and prestige offerings since his start as a teen actor, scoring an Oscar nomination for his supporting turn in 2017’s “Call Me by Your Name.”

He has since moved on to leading roles and appears in two contenders this awards season: “Dune: Part Two” and “A Complete Unknown.” Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to “Dune,” which again pairs Chalamet with Zendaya, has grossed $714.4 million worldwide since its release earlier this year, while James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic has a holiday debut, with the singer himself recently praising Chalamet’s acting chops.

Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” one of Chalamet’s earliest film roles, is the only movie to top “Dune: Part Two” at the box office. The 2014 film features the then-teen as the younger version of the character portrayed by Casey Affleck.

Other notable performances include his title role in 2023’s “Wonka” and as Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of “Little Women.” The two had previously paired up on Gerwig’s semiautobiographical movie “Lady Bird,” which, like “Call Me by Your Name,” was released in 2017.