Yes, Timothée Chalamet is shirtless at the Oscars. No, not everyone is loving it

No one is “Dune” it like shirtless Timothée Chalamet at the Academy Awards.

Twitter went into a frenzy Sunday after the “Dune” star and Certified Internet Boyfriend rolled up to the Oscars’ red carpet in a sparkly black blazer, dress pants, a silver necklace and no shirt. Absolutely none.

“I’m breathing perfectly fine,” tweeted one person in response to a photo of Shirtless Chalamet posted by Times reporter Amy Kaufman.

“pls help me,” tweeted another.

Advertisement

In February, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic received Oscar nominations for adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound, visual effects and best picture.

In “Dune” — based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name — Chalamet plays protagonist Paul Atreides, whose noble family is involved in a political war over the desert planet Arrakis.

At the Oscars, Chalamet was joined by his “Dune” co-stars Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, who also turned heads — per usual — in a white, silk crop-top and shimmering silver skirt.

Awards Oscars 2022: Final predictions in all 23 categories With the Oscar ceremony’s traditions being turned upside down, it feels appropriate that the awards themselves might go their own way too. Watch for surprises.

“okay i get it now he is so hot,” another person tweeted Sunday in reaction to Chalamet’s Oscars apparel — or lack thereof.

“this is why dune should win best picture,” wrote one Twitter user.

Of course, not everyone was a fan of the peekaboo look.

“Shirtless to the oscars... Why,” tweeted one user.

“someone offer him a shirt,” remarked another.

“the red hot chili peppers do this every night. not impressed,” someone else wrote.

See more reactions to Chalamet’s jaw-dropping red-carpet arrival below.

this is why dune should win best picture https://t.co/I8vyvvRfKW — ella (@ellalmadden) March 27, 2022

I’m breathing perfectly fine https://t.co/8W5GfZPfSs — so…. what now ᱬ (@Scarlett1Yonce) March 27, 2022

okay i get it now he is so hot https://t.co/VP2OEPLcg0 — brent faiyaz’s whore (@ellenmcdanielxo) March 27, 2022

Um excuse me https://t.co/LhfaNzzzzA — Rachel Kerr (@RachelK32837828) March 27, 2022

maybe I finally get it… https://t.co/DXYs8WGa3j — Izzy Unou (@IzzyUnou) March 27, 2022

HE'S LOOKIN LIKE THIS AND YOU EXPECTED ME TO BREATHE??? https://t.co/o0TZ40kBtE — me (@2232111l) March 27, 2022

I wish I didn't get the whole Chalamet thing, but... yeah, I see it. https://t.co/iMWMTv4If2 — Jessi 🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@pridemoth_) March 27, 2022

i need to be left alone for a while to process this . https://t.co/lRp0YIMuha — erin (@degradationtrip) March 27, 2022

Shritless to the oscars... Why https://t.co/APd95T60m4 — !? ⁷ (@egotrivia) March 27, 2022

someone offer him a shirt https://t.co/gp4PAQQ3Wb — ces 🖤 (@IT7ACHI) March 27, 2022