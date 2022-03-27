Advertisement
Movies

Yes, Timothée Chalamet is shirtless at the Oscars. No, not everyone is loving it

A man posing on a red carpet in a sparkly black suit and no shirt
“Dune” star Timothée Chalamet arrives at the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
No one is “Dune” it like shirtless Timothée Chalamet at the Academy Awards.

Twitter went into a frenzy Sunday after the “Dune” star and Certified Internet Boyfriend rolled up to the Oscars’ red carpet in a sparkly black blazer, dress pants, a silver necklace and no shirt. Absolutely none.

“I’m breathing perfectly fine,” tweeted one person in response to a photo of Shirtless Chalamet posted by Times reporter Amy Kaufman.

“pls help me,” tweeted another.

In February, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic received Oscar nominations for adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound, visual effects and best picture.

In “Dune” — based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name — Chalamet plays protagonist Paul Atreides, whose noble family is involved in a political war over the desert planet Arrakis.

At the Oscars, Chalamet was joined by his “Dune” co-stars Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, who also turned heads — per usual — in a white, silk crop-top and shimmering silver skirt.

“okay i get it now he is so hot,” another person tweeted Sunday in reaction to Chalamet’s Oscars apparel — or lack thereof.

“this is why dune should win best picture,” wrote one Twitter user.

Of course, not everyone was a fan of the peekaboo look.

“Shirtless to the oscars... Why,” tweeted one user.

“someone offer him a shirt,” remarked another.

“the red hot chili peppers do this every night. not impressed,” someone else wrote.

See more reactions to Chalamet’s jaw-dropping red-carpet arrival below.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

