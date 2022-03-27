Yes, Timothée Chalamet is shirtless at the Oscars. No, not everyone is loving it
No one is “Dune” it like shirtless Timothée Chalamet at the Academy Awards.
Twitter went into a frenzy Sunday after the “Dune” star and Certified Internet Boyfriend rolled up to the Oscars’ red carpet in a sparkly black blazer, dress pants, a silver necklace and no shirt. Absolutely none.
“I’m breathing perfectly fine,” tweeted one person in response to a photo of Shirtless Chalamet posted by Times reporter Amy Kaufman.
“pls help me,” tweeted another.
Follow along as we break down the Academy Awards, from the winners, presenters and hosts to the controversial untelevised portion of the ceremony.
In February, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic received Oscar nominations for adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound, visual effects and best picture.
In “Dune” — based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name — Chalamet plays protagonist Paul Atreides, whose noble family is involved in a political war over the desert planet Arrakis.
At the Oscars, Chalamet was joined by his “Dune” co-stars Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, who also turned heads — per usual — in a white, silk crop-top and shimmering silver skirt.
With the Oscar ceremony’s traditions being turned upside down, it feels appropriate that the awards themselves might go their own way too. Watch for surprises.
“okay i get it now he is so hot,” another person tweeted Sunday in reaction to Chalamet’s Oscars apparel — or lack thereof.
“this is why dune should win best picture,” wrote one Twitter user.
Of course, not everyone was a fan of the peekaboo look.
“Shirtless to the oscars... Why,” tweeted one user.
“someone offer him a shirt,” remarked another.
“the red hot chili peppers do this every night. not impressed,” someone else wrote.
See more reactions to Chalamet’s jaw-dropping red-carpet arrival below.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.