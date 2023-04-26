Haha jk, unless ... Kim Kardashian says she’ll quit reality TV and just be a lawyer

Kim Kardashian recently offered an update on her journey to becoming a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian is ready to get her “f— ass up and work” as an attorney. Once she passes the bar exam, that is.

At Tuesday’s Time 100 Summit in New York, the shapewear mogul and reality TV star offered an update on her journey to becoming a lawyer and revealed that she is tentatively planning to take the bar exam next February.

Asked by moderator and CNN anchor Poppy Harlow if her “most meaningful work” is ahead of her, Kardashian replied, “I hope so.”

“I always joke with my mom, who’s my manager. I say, ‘Kim K is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney,’” she said. “I was like, ‘So you can go help my siblings.’”

In December 2021, Kardashian passed California’s “baby bar” exam after four attempts. Because she didn’t go to law school, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum is required to pass both the baby bar and the bar in order to become an attorney.

“The baby bar has, like, a 16% pass rate,” Kardashian told Harlow, who whispered, “Wow.”

“I mean, it took me a few tries,” Kardashian continued, drawing chuckles from the audience. “Then I have another one. I think it’s like a 36% pass rate?”

Kardashian also spoke at the event about her passion for criminal justice reform and her distaste for the death penalty. On Monday, the mega-influencer put out a call on social media to save Richard Glossip, who was twice convicted of ordering the killing of his boss and is on death row in Oklahoma.

Kardashian is among multiple celebrities who have thrown their support behind Glossip, who many believe to be innocent.

“I think that there was hardly any evidence that linked him — none — to his case, and I personally don’t believe in the death penalty,” Kardashian explained.

“I think that everyone deserves at least to have their case fully examined before they’re about to be executed. It’s really that simple. And I just don’t feel like he’s gotten a fair chance.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian joined the cast of the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s “American Horror Story.” She is set to play a “stylish” and “terrifying” character written just for her.

Her casting has sparked a backlash among those who believe she doesn’t deserve the part — including Broadway legend and Murphy collaborator Patti LuPone. But Murphy is standing by the decision.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” the producer said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“This season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”