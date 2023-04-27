Advertisement
Jerry Springer, talk show host and politician, dies at 79

Jerry Springer wearing glasses and a black suit
Jerry Springer in 2010. The talk show host died Thursday, a few months after news outlets reported he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jerry Springer, the talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor, has died. He was 79.

Springer died Thursday at his home in the suburbs of Chicago, his agent, Bradley Singer, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. Multiple outlets, including TMZ, have reported that Springer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, in a statement.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

This is a developing story.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

