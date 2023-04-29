Luke Bryan, Melissa Etheridge and ZZ Top rock Indio at Day 1 of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2023

Thousands of country music fans were greeted at Indio’s Empire Polo Club by triple-digit heat to attend the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, which is billed as “country music’s biggest party.”
The three-day festival that treads on Coachella’s heels on the same grounds and will run this year from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, featuring more than 60 artists including some of the biggest names in country music such as Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.
The Compton Cowboys are returning for a second year as a special guest to share their story and experiences with festival goers. And Nelly is scheduled to make an appearance Saturday night.
Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben has photographed Stagecoach since the second festival in 2008 and will be taking us around the cowboy-hat-studded landscape this weekend along with his son Evan Schaben.
Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.