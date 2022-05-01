One photographer reveals the magic of Stagecoach’s country legends

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day fest Stagecoach, produced by Goldenvoice, made its highly anticipated return on Friday after two weekends of Coachella. Staff photographer Allen J. Schaben has been photographing Stagecoach since the second-ever festival in 2008. This weekend, he takes readers into the festival, one music star at a time.

As the venue opens, country music fans make a run across the field to secure good concert-viewing positions. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Walker County drummer and harmony singer Sophie Dawn performs a duet with her sister, Ivy Dene, seen reflected in her sunglasses. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

John Osborne of Brothers Osborne. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fans play drinking games. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Friday night headliner Thomas Rhett. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A fan is hoisted on another’s shoulders to get a better view. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon performs on the Palomino Stage. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mark Wystrach, lead singer of Midland, performs at sunset. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

People on the dance floor at the K-FROG radio camping resort. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A man takes a break from the heat under a tree. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Guy Fieri, chef and host of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” watches Midland perform. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Country music fans arrive at the Empire Polo grounds for the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, Calif. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Guns n’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose makes a surprise appearance with Saturday’s headliner Carrie Underwood. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fans wave their hands in the air. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Spencer Crandall kicks off the first day by performing on the SiriusXM Stage. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Amythyst Kiah performs on the Palomino Stage. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, performs on the Mane Stage. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Brandi and Brandon Showalter and their daughter Rocki, 8, of Newport Beach, take photos in front of the Stagecoach sign. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Carrie Underwood holds her microphone to the crowd. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Maren Morris performs. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A fan relaxes in a hammock. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The crowd cheers as Midland performs. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Margo Price on the Palomino Stage. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Neal McCoy performs on the Palomino Stage. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fans cheer while watching Maren Morris. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)