This Barbie is a Hollywood legend: Mattel debuts elegant Anna May Wong doll

In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Mattel has debuted an elegant new Barbie doll in the image of trailblazing Chinese American actor Anna May Wong.

On Monday, the toy company unveiled the doll as part of its “Inspiring Women” collection. The Barbie wears Wong’s signature hairstyle (bangs and a low bun), a dragon-embroidered gown and red and gold accessories.

In a statement featured on the Barbie Instagram account, the toymakers at Mattel said they are “proud to spotlight the courageous life and legacy of Anna May Wong, widely considered to be the first Chinese American movie star.” Last year, Wong became the first Asian American to be printed on United States currency.

“Earning her first leading role at age 17, she founded her own production company at 19 after growing frustrated at being typecast or sidelined as a supporting character,” the statement read.

“#AnnaMayWong changed the course of Asian representation in Hollywood and left an indelible stamp on audiences around the globe, paving the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.”

The Wong doll is now available to purchase for $35 on the Mattel website. Inside the collectible box — stamped with a black-and-white photo of Wong and a copy of her signature — are a doll stand and certificate of authenticity.

Other historical figures featured in the “Inspiring Women” collection include Rosa Parks, Jane Goodall, Susan B. Anthony and Ida B. Wells.

Barbie debuted the Wong doll about a week after launching its first Barbie with Down syndrome in an effort to “counter social stigma through play.”

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president of Mattel, said last week.

“Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world.”