Get ready for the 2023 Met Gala: Here’s when, and how, to tune in live

The Met Gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, marks the opening of the New York landmark’s annual fashion exhibition. But for most of us, the real draw isn’t the charitable giving, though the event is likely to raise millions. It’s the looks.

Among the fashion icons and celebrities expected to attend the 2023 edition, inspired by late German designer and Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, are Cardi B; Bad Bunny; Beyoncé; BTS members RM and Jimin; Gisele Bundchen; Camilla Cabello; Naomi Campbell; Sabrina Carpenter; Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Miley Cyrus; Cara Delevingne; Lily-Rose Depp; Billie Eilish; Elle Fanning; Lady Gaga; Kaia Gerber; Selena Gomez; Gigi and Bella Hadid; Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds; Jennifer Lopez; Shawn Mendes; Nicki Minaj; Jenna Ortega; Katy Perry; Lili Reinhart; Rihanna; Rosalia; Cole Sprouse; Megan Thee Stallion; Kristen Stewart; Sydney Sweeney; SZA; Anok Yai; and Zendaya.

La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg and actor and comedian Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live”) are hosts and Emma Chamberlain is Vogue’s special correspondent. Be sure to check back in with The Times on Monday afternoon for our live-updating gallery of the gala’s most jaw-dropping red carpet fashions.

Arrivals

”E! Live From the Red Carpet: Met Gala 2023”

3 p.m. Pacific | E!

“Live From the Met Gala Red Carpet”

1 p.m. Pacific| Peacock

Advertisement

Met Gala 2023

3:30 p.m. Pacific | Livestreaming: Vogue.com; Vogue’s social media: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter