Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Jameela Jamil slams Met Gala attendees for celebrating ‘known bigot’ Karl Lagerfeld

Jameela Jamil poses in red lipstick and a sleeveless dress.
Jameela Jamil shared her thoughts about this year’s Met Gala theme celebrating Karl Lagerfeld.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Jameela Jamil released a statement this week shaming her fellow celebrities for honoring “known bigot” Karl Lagerfeld while attending the 2023 Met Gala.

On Instagram, “The Good Place” alum called out Hollywood liberals and “famous feminists” for practicing “selective cancel culture” by participating in Monday’s Met Gala theme celebrating the controversial German designer. Lagerfeld died in February 2019 at age 85.

“Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors,” Jamil wrote.

“And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it. Suddenly your appetite to find someone’s tweets from when they were 12, has gone.”

Advertisement
Model Alliance founder Sara Ziff spoke at a rally Sunday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ahead of Monday's Met Gala.

Entertainment & Arts

Models and climate activists hit the streets to protest the star-studded 2023 Met Gala

Climate activists blocked Paris Hilton’s car from arriving at the 2023 Met Gala, and models condemned gala honoree Karl Lagerfeld on the Met’s steps on Sunday.

The fashion event’s posthumous honoree, Lagerfeld, made several offensive statements throughout his career. For example, the designer once told Numéro magazine he was “fed up” with the #MeToo movement while deeming models who spoke out about abuse “stupid,” “toxic” and “sordid creatures.”

In a 2009 interview with Focus magazine, he dismissed body-inclusivity advocates as “fat mummies sitting with their bags of crisps in front of the television, saying that thin models are ugly” and added that “no one wants to see curvy women.” He also made disparaging and xenophobic remarks about immigrants on the French talk show “Salut les Terriens!” in 2017.

“Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot... and everyone just decided all of a sudden we can separate the art from the artist when *convenient*,” Jamil continued.

“It’s one rule for us, and another rule for everybody else. Last night we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important.”

Alexis Ohanian rubs Serena Williams' pregnant belly on the Met Gala carpet. Both are dressed in black-and-white formal attire

Entertainment & Arts

Serena Williams brought a surprise guest to the Met Gala: A little one on the way

Serena Williams revealed at the 2023 Met Gala that she is pregnant. It will be the second child for her and her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

On Monday, a number of demonstrators surrounded the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to protest the Lagerfeld-inspired event. During the demonstration, Model Alliance founder Sara Ziff recalled modeling for Lagerfield “regularly” and decried the designer’s “problematic attitude toward women who didn’t fit his harmful and outdated standards.”

Inside the event, countless models, actors, musicians, influencers and other prominent figures dressed in black-and-white formal attire while paying homage to the late creative director of Chanel.

In the comments section under Jamil’s post, some pointed out that certain Met Gala attendees’ presence at the event could be interpreted as a form of resistance.

Body-positivity icon Lizzo, for instance, proudly showed off her curves in an elegant, pearl-encrusted gown and shared a photo of herself enjoying some French fries after the show. And trailblazing plus-size model Ashley Graham graced the carpet in a hip-hugging black-and-pink number. (Lagerfeld famously disapproved of people wearing pink.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Glenn Close attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Backless Bad Bunny, bedazzled Lil Nas X and more: The best fashion of Met Gala 2023

The fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is a showcase for celebrity couture. Here are the best looks from the 2023 edition.

“This isn’t about cancel culture. Its not even about Karl,” Jamil clarified in the caption of her post.

“It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this.”

This isn’t the first time Jamil has condemned the 2023 Met Gala theme. Shortly after details about the event were announced last year, the actor and activist shared various Lagerfeld quotes while denouncing the designer’s “racism, fat phobia and ... hatred of the Me Too movement.”

“It’s not just Hollywood here, the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night,” Jamil concluded her statement.

“They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that s— right up...”

Entertainment & ArtsFashion
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement