Latinx celebrities looked mighty dandy at the 2025 Met Gala

2025 Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo spearheaded annual arts benefit, where other Latinx stars like Bad Bunny, Willy Chavarria and Jenna Ortega shined bright

Every year the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala — a.k.a. the Met Gala — draws the biggest stars of the entertainment world, as well as the most buzz-worthy celebrity looks.

Co-chaired by Black artists and entertainers like Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams — as well as Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour — the 2025 edition of the ceremony was centered on the theme of Black dandyism, a historical style developed among members of the Black diaspora on both sides of the Atlantic, with special emphasis on tailored silhouettes and opulent accessories.

Some of the sharpest and most talked-about looks of the night came courtesy of big-name Latinx celebrities, including co-chair Domingo, who has paternal roots in Belize and Guatemala.

Colman Domingo

(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Domingo rocked two looks and played two roles at the 2025 Met Gala. Domingo first arrived in a royal blue cape, which recalled the legendary stylist and fashion journalist André Leon Talley, who passed in 2022.

The robe held not only a historical significance for the 55-year-old actor but several personal ones: “One of the first freed slaves said, ‘I wanted to dance at my freedom day in my finest blue, super fine wool,’” Domingo told Access Hollywood. “Also, blue was my mother’s favorite color. When I step on that carpet, like Maya Angelou says, ‘I’m not stepping [out] by myself, I’m bringing 10,000 of you with me.’”

Domingo later removed the blue garment to reveal a Harlem Renaissance-inspired look. “I’m giving you a zoot suit tonight with classic tailoring and looking at how we pull ourselves together and define ourselves,” he explained.

Bad Bunny

(Evan Agostini / Invision/ Associated Press)

Bad Bunny rocked an all-brown custom Prada suit that was topped by a pava straw hat — which served as a nod to the “DtMF” artist’s Puerto Rican roots.

“We worked on this look for a couple months,” Bad Bunny told Vogue. “Some pieces are inspired in the Puerto Rican culture, like the sombrero and the tie because it’s the same fabric. We did something special. I feel good. I hope people think I’m looking good.”

On Monday, Bad Bunny announced a 23-date stadium tour that will kick off Nov. 21 in the Dominican Republic, followed by shows in Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina. There are currently no U.S. dates scheduled for the tour.

Jenna Ortega

(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

The “Wednesday” star’s metallic look was made entirely out of rulers that was “inspired by the art of tailoring tape & rulers,” wrote a representative for Balmain — the French fashion house behind the dress — on Instagram.

“A poetical ode to couture and craftsmanship, the sleek sheath dress is crafted entirely from the metallic rulers used by patternmakers, placed vertically along the body to enhance the silhouette to create a bustier gown sculpted on her body,” the rep said.

Maluma and Willy Chavarria

(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Latino fashion designer Willy Chavarria walked the carpet alongside Colombian singer Maluma in a Pachuco-style double-breasted, bubblegum-pink suit.

“As we know, the Pachuco look is the quintessential dandy from the ’30s and ’40s representing Latinos and Black [people] who dressed as a form of resistance to the beauty,” Chavarria told WWD. “I hope to encapsulate that.”

Tessa Thompson

(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

The “Creed” actor donned a tuxedo dress with a top hat and a church fan that bore the face of André Leon Talley.

“I think a part of the theme tonight is really about the way that fashion illustrates our dignity as Black people,” Thompson told Billboard. “I grew up watching my grandparents get all dressed up, so this is partially for them too.”

Cardi B

(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

The “I Like It” rapper showed up to the Met Gala decked out in a shiny green look that pulled inspiration from the Harlem Renaissance and the Victorian Era.

“We looked at Victorian dress and corsetry,” Cardi B’s designer for the night, Daniel Lee, told Vogue. “There was one particular image we found of an emerald green gown from the 19th century: The back of the gown had a circular cutout that, for the time, would have been controversial. We liked this idea of nonconformity, keeping with the spirit of dandyism.”

The rapper’s initial thoughts on the theme of the night was Harlem.

“When I found out the Met Gala was dandyism, all I could think about is Harlem,” she told Vogue. “When you walk the streets of Harlem, you always have custom stores that actually make custom fits like [mine].”

Of her fit for the night, she said, “This is like suits with seasoning on it.”

Below are some other striking looks from Latinx celebrities at this year’s Met Gala.