Rude or real? Hugh Grant’s Oscars red carpet chat with Ashley Graham divides viewers
The Academy Award for most awkward red carpet interview at this year’s Oscars goes to ... Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham.
Sunday’s awards show had its share of memorable moments, but the “Love Actually” actor’s pre-show chat with Graham made the internet rounds and split viewers.
“Hugh Grant steps forward to be interviewed at the Oscars, then gives most awkward, painful interview ever,” tweeted former NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington. “Kudos to Ashley Graham for trying to get him to talk and being a pro.”
Slap references, some course correction and other must-see moments — including animal attractions — from the 95th Academy Awards.
Before the ceremony, Grant stopped by Graham’s spot on the red carpet, where he was asked about his “favorite thing about coming to the Oscars.”
“Ugh, it’s fascinating. The whole of humanity’s here. It’s ‘Vanity Fair,’” Grant responded, chuckling and raising his eyebrows.
Grant appeared to be making a literary reference to the allegorical Vanity Fair of sinful frivolity, but this seemed to be lost on model-turned-TV personality Graham.
The 2023 Oscar winners include “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
“Oh it’s all about Vanity Fair. That’s where we let loose and have a little of fun,” she said, referring to the A-list after party.
As the interview went on, Grant and Graham struggled to connect, with the former sharing blunt responses. Was he rooting for anyone? “No one in particular.” Who made his tuxedo? “Um, I can’t remember. My tailor.”
“You don’t have to be that much of a d—, Hugh Grant. I mean you really just don’t,” tweeted writer Rebecca Carroll.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” claimed best picture at the Academy Awards as the Oscars rebound from ‘The Slap’ with a celebratory show.
“If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking,” wrote #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign. “Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him.”
As if the previous exchanges weren’t cringe-worthy enough, the exchange concluded with Graham asking Grant about his brief appearance in Rian Johnson‘s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
“Well I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” he said.
This awards season gave a special spotlight to veteran performers Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh.
After Sunday’s ceremony, Graham got plenty of support from social media users who praised her for keeping her cool.
“You handled that Hugh Grant interview like a pro,” one follower commented on her Instagram post.
“You did a great job not letting someone bring you down during [an] interview...,” said another follower.
The best looks from the 2023 Oscars: from Lady Gaga to Mindy Kaling.
Some online critics weren’t as supportive, writing that Graham has “got to do your homework.” Filmmaker Jared Christopher tweeted that Grant had “the greatest Red Carpet interview of all time.”
On Graham’s post, an Instagram user dismissed Grant’s supposed attitude as him “being a funny, sarcastic Brit.”
“There’s a huge difference. It was actually refreshing to hear someone reply authentically and relaxed instead of fake and pretentious like many others,” Instagram user Angel Carra wrote.
See more reactions to that red carpet exchange below:
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.