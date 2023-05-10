Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs’ cause of death confirmed

Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs’ cause of death has been confirmed.

Officials in Nashville, Tenn., have determined the cause of death for Kellie Pickler‘s husband Kyle Jacobs.

The songwriter and producer died by suicide on Feb. 17, a spokesperson for the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday to E! News. He was 49.

Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system when he died, according to a toxicology report cited by E! News. He had a medical history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use,” according to an autopsy report reviewed by Taste of Country.

Pickler, 36, and her assistant dialed 911 on Feb. 17 after the country singer couldn’t find Jacobs when Pickler woke up and tried unsuccessfully to open a door to an upstairs bedroom/office while looking for him, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told E! News.

Pickler and Jacobs got engaged in June 2010 after meeting through friends about two years prior. The couple eloped and wed in a small ceremony on a private island several months later.

On a 2011 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the former “American Idol” contestant explained why she and Jacobs “ran away” to the Caribbean to tie the knot.

“It was perfect because we didn’t plan anything,” she said at the time.

“I packed the wedding dress, we packed him an outfit and we flew there ... We totally just put faith in God that it was all going to work out and it did. And it was the most incredible day of my life.”

In the mid-2010s, Pickler and Jacobs documented their married life in Nashville in the CMT reality series “I Love Kellie Pickler.” Pickler has not spoken publicly about her husband’s death.

“I could never love somebody the way I love him,” the musician and actor told Us magazine in August 2011. “He’s my world.”