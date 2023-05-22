Ray Stevenson, Irish actor known for ‘RRR,’ ‘Thor’ and ‘Rome,’ dies at 58

Ray Stevenson, an Irish actor whose career included roles in films “RRR,” “Thor” and television series “Vikings” and “Rome,” has died.

Nicki Fioravante, a representative for Stevenson, confirmed to The Times on Monday that the actor died Sunday. He was 58. No details, including a cause of death, were revealed.

“What shocking news for all of us on the team!” the “RRR” account tweeted on Monday. “Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT.”

“I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away,” tweeted actor Scott Adkins. “I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people.”

Born in Lisburn in 1964, Stevenson attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre and worked in British television before making his film debut in the 1998 movie “The Theory of Flight,” directed by Paul Greengrass, according to the Associated Press.

In 2004, he appeared in his second film, Antoine Fuqua‘s “King Aruthur,” where he portrayed a knight of the round table named Dagonet. More film roles followed, including a lead role the 2008 movie “Punisher: War Zone.”

His additional film credits include “The Other Guys,” “The Three Musketeers,” the “Divergent” trilogy and Marvel’s “Thor,” where he portrayed Volstagg, an Asgardian warrior. He reprised the role for the second and third installments, “Thor: The Dark World” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

In 2022, Stevenson portrayed the violent British governor Scott Buxton in S.S. Rajamouli’s Oscar-nominated film, “RRR.” He starred opposite Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Stevenson was also known as Titus Pullo in the HBO series “Rome.” The show, which ran from 2005 to 2007, “turned my life around” professionally and personally, Stevenson said in a 2016 interview.

“It got me my representation in the States as well and effectively started my movie career. So much happened because of that one,” he told TV host Arthur Kade. “I, dare I say, learned to get out of my own way in that series. ... It really made me sit down in my own skin and go, ‘You know what, just turn up and do the job.’ The job’s enough.”

He also starred in the TV series “Black Sails” and the German show “Das Boot.”

Before his death, the actor was set for several upcoming projects, including the Disney+ series “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson. According to IMDb, Stevenson was also cast in the films “Gateway to the West” and “Cassino in Ischia.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.