Podcast: The rise and fall of a Hollywood almost-was

Randall Emmett had built a career for himself in Hollywood over the past decade as a producer of schlocky action films featuring cameos of iconic actors like Bruce Willis and Al Pacino. But in recent years, he was at the cusp of finally gaining mainstream respect. He had a recurring role on the reality TV hit “Vanderpump Rules” and produced Martin Scorsese’s last two films. But a Times investigation found that multiple former assistants and people who worked for Emmett alleged improper behavior.

Today, we get into the rise and fall of Emmett, and what it says about the Hollywood of today. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times corporate media reporter Meg James and L.A. Times senior entertainment writer Amy Kaufman

More reading:

Advertisement

The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire

Bruce Willis halts acting career after diagnosis with cognitive disorder

Randall Emmett’s drive to produce films is paying off