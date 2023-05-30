DaniLeigh arrested on DUI charge after alleged hit-and-run in Miami Beach

Singer DaniLeigh was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash/serious bodily injury and damage to property or person after she allegedly collided with a motorcyclist in Miami Beach.

Officers spoke with multiple witnesses who said they saw a gray Mercedes-Benz hit a moped and continue driving down the street at high speed, according to a police report filed by the Miami Beach Police Department. The report identifies the driver of the Benz as Danielle L. Curiel, known professionally as DaniLeigh.

One witness reported that the car was weaving in and out of traffic before the collision, after which the vehicle did not stop or slow down. The witness, who called 911, also stated, “Multiple people attempted to get the driver’s attention and advised her that she was dragging the moped, however, the driver never stopped,” according to the police report.

After pulling Curiel over, the responding officer noticed “a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle” and observed Curiel’s “motor skills to be sluggish,” the police report says. A person in the passenger seat also appeared to be “heavily intoxicated,” according to the filing.

The officer detained Curiel, who told police she was coming from a private Memorial Day party and denied consuming alcohol or hitting a motorcyclist, the police report continues. She was arrested after failing a sobriety test.

According to the MBPD, the victim of the alleged hit-and-run was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. He sustained two non-life-threatening injuries: a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, according to the police report.

A representative for Curiel did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

DaniLeigh is a musician known for songs such as “Easy,” “Tasty” and “Cravin.” She has collaborated with multiple high-profile hip-hop artists, including G-Eazy, Lil Baby and her ex, DaBaby, with whom she shares a young daughter.