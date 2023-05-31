Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting their first child together
Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting their first child together.
The baby news comes less than a month after Pacino’s longtime pal and collaborator Robert De Niro, 79, announced the birth of his seventh child.
A representative for Pacino confirmed the pregnancy Wednesday to The Times, adding that the “Scarface” and “Godfather” star would not be releasing a statement at this time.
While being interviewed for his new film ‘About My Father,’ two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro revealed that he just had another baby — his seventh child.
Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. The latter describes herself as a “raconteur” on Instagram and boasts four producing credits on IMDb, including the upcoming Pacino film “Billy Knight.”
Pacino has three children: a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo.
In early May, De Niro casually revealed that he “just had a baby” after ET Canada asked about his six children and he replied, “Seven, actually.” The “Irishman” actor later divulged to “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King that he welcomed a baby girl named Gia with partner Tiffany Chen in April, adding that they are “over the moon about this little girl.”
Robert De Niro recently revealed he had a seventh child. He didn’t let Gayle King break the news, but he gave her an exclusive on the baby girl’s photo.
While discussing his children with ET Canada, De Niro mused that he believes in being a “loving” but “stern” parent.
“There’s no way around it with kids,” the Oscar winner said.
“I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But [sometimes] you just have no choice. ... You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.