‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Ms Jacky Oh!, the partner of DC Young Fly, dies at 32

Ms Jacky Oh! shared three children with her "Wild 'N Out" co-star DC Young Fly.
(Paras Griffin / Getty Images)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Former “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms Jacky Oh! has died. She was 32.

“Wild ‘N Out” posted the news to the show’s Instagram page.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” a BET Media Group spokesperson wrote.

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

The MTV “Wild ‘N Out” star reportedly died in Miami, where she had traveled to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery, according to a since-deleted social media post. Her cause of death is not yet known.

Ms Jacky Oh! had been in a relationship with DC Young Fly since 2015.

They met while both starring in “Wild ‘N Out.” The couple shared three children, Nova, Nala and Prince.

