Skai Jackson pregnant with first child: Former Disney Channel star’s ‘heart is so full’

Actor Skai Jackson revealed she is expecting her first child months after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Disney Channel alumna Skai Jackson is all grown up and starting a family of her own.

A representative for Jackson, known for the Disney series “Jessie” and “Bunk’d,” confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that the 22-year-old actor is expecting her first child. Jackson first revealed the baby news to People, sharing that she is expecting the baby with her boyfriend, whose identity she has not publicly revealed.

“My heart is so full,” Jackson told the magazine, adding she is excited for a “new chapter in my life” personally and professionally.

The TV star confirmed her pregnancy three months after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at Universal Studios in Hollywood. She was arrested Aug. 9 after security personnel noticed her and her boyfriend getting into a physical altercation at the theme park, which is adjacent to the Universal CityWalk dining and shopping district.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told The Times that an initial investigation determined the actor was the primary aggressor. Both Jackson and her boyfriend denied reports of a physical altercation, a source told TMZ in August. The source also revealed that the couple was engaged and expecting their first child.

A soon-to-be mom, Jackson is no stranger to entertaining kids. While she is best known for her work on Disney Channel, Jackson’s TV career also includes voice acting roles in the children‘s series “Bubble Guppies,” “Dora the Explorer” and “Dragons: Rescue Riders.”

In recent years she has also appeared in HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” the short film “Big Boss” (based on the life of fellow former child star KeKe Palmer) and the movies “Sheroes” and “The Man in the White Van.”

Beyond TV and film, Jackson also starred in the 2019 music video “Panini” with rapper Lil Nas X.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.