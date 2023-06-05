DC Young Fly breaks silence after the death of his partner, Ms Jacky Oh. She was 32

DC Young Fly has spoken about the recent death of Ms Jacky Oh, with whom he had three children.

DC Young Fly has broken his silence following the death of his partner, “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms Jacky Oh. She was 32.

DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, and his family shared a statement with People on Friday, “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whose partner, Lauren Wood, was close friends with Jacky Oh, also shared a statement on behalf of Jacky Oh’s family via a since-expired Instagram story, writing, “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

“Wild ‘N Out” broke the news, posting to the show’s Instagram page on Thursday.

The MTV “Wild ‘N Out” star died in Miami, where she had reportedly traveled to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery, according to a since-deleted social media post. Her cause of death is not yet known.

Jacky Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, was staying at a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, where she was found unresponsive on the evening of May 31, according to a Miami Police Department incident report obtained by The Times. Police were dispatched, and she was transported to a local hospital. Despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly before midnight. The case is under investigation.

According to Stanford Medicine, a mommy makeover surgery entails a combination of various procedures tailored to the patient’s preferences and can include any combination of the following: tummy tuck, breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction and vaginal rejuvenation surgery. But typically, the standard mommy makeover entails a tummy tuck and breast augmentation.

Rapper T.I., also known as Tip, was among many stars sharing tributes and condolences since Jacky Oh’s death Wednesday.

He posted a photo of Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly and wrote of the model, influencer and “Wild ‘N Out” star’s death, saying it was “too devastating to imagine what you and the family are going through right now in these unspeakable circumstances. It’s just important to me and my family that you all know that we are mourning with you & you do not have to deal with it alone lil brother.

“We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences because yall always been great people of phenomenal faith, moral values,& upstanding character... Y’all don’t deserve this,” the rapper continued. “But may Heaven carry your wife’s beautiful soul & welcome her home to rest next to the most high . . . Long Live Jacky-Oh”

D.L. Hughley also responded to the news on Instagram, writing, “My heart breaks for my young brother [DC Young Fly] and his children. What you see on TV is only a sliver of who this young brother is. He is a strong, solid, determined young man of faith. He’s a family man, which is why this cuts so deep. We love you, my family and I send every ounce of love we have and prayers for strength to you and your family through this time. Stay strong in your faith brother.”

Cardi B shared a photo of Jacky Oh with her three children to a since-expired Instagram story, writing, “My heart hurt for them beautiful babies.”