The complete list of 2023 Tony Award winners

The 76th Tony Awards, live from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

The 76th Tony Awards will be led this year by Ariana DeBose and is the first major awards show to be affected by Hollywood’s ongoing writers’ strike. Despite fears of a possible cancellation, the show is going on, and this year’s Tony nominations are led by the stage adaptation of “Some Like It Hot’’ with 13 nods, followed by musicals “& Juliet,” “Shucked” and “New York, New York,” each with nine nominations.

Here is the complete list of nominations. Winners will be updated throughout the ceremony as they are announced:

Advertisement

Winners

Choreography

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot” | WINNER

Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”

Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”

Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”

Scenic design of a play

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, “Life of Pi” | WINNER

Miriam Buether, “Prima Facie”

Rachel Hauck, “Good Night, Oscar”

Richard Hudson, “Leopoldstadt”

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”

Scenic design of a musical

Beowulf Boritt, “New York, New York” | WINNER

Mimi Lien, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Scott Pask, “Shucked”

Scott Pask, “Some Like It Hot”

Original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater

“Kimberly Akimbo” | WINNER

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

“Almost Famous”

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

“KPOP”

Music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

“Shucked”

Music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

“Some Like It Hot”

Music: Marc Shaiman

Lyrics: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot” | WINNER

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, “& Juliet”

John Clancy, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Jason Howland, “Shucked”

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, “New York, New York”

Costume design of a play

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt” | WINNER

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, “Life of Pi”

Dominique Fawn Hill, “Fat Ham”

Emilio Sosa, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Emilio Sosa, “Good Night, Oscar”

Costume design of a musical

Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot” | WINNER

Susan Hilferty, “Parade”

Jennifer Moeller, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, “KPOP”

Paloma Young, “& Juliet”

Donna Zakowska, “New York, New York”

Nominees

Play

“Ain’t No Mo’”

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

“Cost of Living”

“Fat Ham”

“Leopoldstadt”

Musical

“& Juliet”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“New York, New York”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

Revival of a play

August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson”

“A Doll’s House”

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Revival of a musical

“Into the Woods”

“Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

“Parade”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Book of a musical

David West Read — “& Juliet”

David Lindsay-Abaire — “Kimberly Akimbo”

David Thompson and Sharon Washington — “New York, New York”

Robert Horn — “Shucked”

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin — “Some Like It Hot”

Performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976”

Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”

Performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”

J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods”

Ben Platt, “Parade”

Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”

Performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond, “Parade”

Performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

David Zayas, “Cost of Living”

Performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”

Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”

Kara Young, “Cost of Living”

Performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”

Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”

Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Alex Newell, “Shucked”

Performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”

Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”

Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

Scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether, “Prima Facie”

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, “Life of Pi”

Rachel Hauck, “Good Night, Oscar”

Richard Hudson, “Leopoldstadt”

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”

Scenic design of a musical

Beowulf Boritt, “New York, New York”

Mimi Lien, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Scott Pask, “Shucked”

Scott Pask, “Some Like It Hot”

Lighting design of a play

Neil Austin, “Leopoldstadt”

Natasha Chivers, “Prima Facie”

Jon Clark, “A Doll’s House”

Bradley King, “Fat Ham”

Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”

Jen Schriever, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Ben Stanton, “A Christmas Carol”

Lighting design of a musical

Ken Billington, “New York, New York”

Lap Chi Chu, “Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot”

Heather Gilbert, “Parade”

Howard Hudson, “& Juliet”

Natasha Katz, “Some Like It Hot”

Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sound design of a play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Carolyn Downing, “Life of Pi”

Joshua D. Reid, “A Christmas Carol”

Ben and Max Ringham, “A Doll’s House”

Ben and Max Ringham, “Prima Facie”

Sound design of a musical

Kai Harada, “New York, New York”

John Shivers, “Shucked”

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, “Into the Woods”

Gareth Owen, “& Juliet”

Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Direction of a play

Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”

Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”

Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”

Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Max Webster, “Life of Pi”

Direction of a musical

Michael Arden, “Parade”

Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”

Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”