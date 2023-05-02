Tony Awards 2023: ‘Some Like it Hot,’ ‘A Doll’s House’ lead nominations

Nominees Kevin Del Aguila and J. Harrison Ghee with the cast of “Some Like It Hot” on Broadway. The show is the most nominated musical for the 2023 Tony Awards, with 13 nods.

The sizzling Broadway revision of classic comedy “Some Like It Hot” emerged as the most nominated musical for the 2023 Tony Awards on Tuesday morning, with 13 nods. The nominations, announced live on CBS by current “Funny Girl” star Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award winner Myles Frost, clarified the contours of a best musical race that also includes “& Juliet,” “Shucked” and “New York, New York,” which nabbed nine nominations each.

The critically lauded “Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teenager aging rapidly because of a medical condition, was close behind with eight nominations.

When it came to plays, the sparse revival of “A Doll’s House” starring Jessica Chastain tied with Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt” and “Ain’t No Mo,’” with six nods each. “Ain’t No Mo” closed last winter after just 28 performances despite garnering significant critical success.

Best musical revival will be a competition between “Parade,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Into the Woods,” as well as Lincoln Center’s revival of “Camelot,” which has met significant critical headwinds since its opening.

Marquee names to watch include Chastain, Ben Platt for “Parade,” Josh Groban for “Sweeney Todd,” Jodie Comer for “Prima Facie,” Samuel L. Jackson for “The Piano Lesson,” and Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for “Topdog/Underdog.”

The Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will take place on Sunday, June 11 at the United Palace in Washington Heights. Thirty-eight shows were vying for awards this year, with those considered needing to have opened between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023.

This year’s ceremony promises to be a return to pre-pandemic form, although Broadway is still facing notable fallout from the catastrophic year of COVID closures that decimated tourism and the industry at large.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best Play

“Ain’t No Mo’”

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

“Cost of Living”

“Fat Ham”

“Leopoldstadt”

Best Musical

“& Juliet”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“New York, New York”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson”

“A Doll’s House”

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Into the Woods”

“Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

“Parade”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read - “& Juliet”

David Lindsay-Abaire - “Kimberly Akimbo”

David Thompson & Sharon Washington - “New York, New York”

Robert Horn - “Shucked”

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin - “Some Like It Hot”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Almost Famous”

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

“Kimberly Akimbo”

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

“KPOP”

Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

“Shucked”

Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

“Some Like It Hot”

Music: Marc Shaiman

Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976”

Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”

J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods”

Ben Platt, “Parade”

Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond, “Parade”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

David Zayas, “Cost of Living”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”

Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”

Kara Young, “Cost of Living”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”

Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”

Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Alex Newell, “Shucked”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”

Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”

Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, “Prima Facie”

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, “Life of Pi”

Rachel Hauck, “Good Night, Oscar”

Richard Hudson, “Leopoldstadt”

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, “New York, New York”

Mimi Lien, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Scott Pask, “Shucked”

Scott Pask, “Some Like It Hot”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, “Life of Pi”

Dominique Fawn Hill, “Fat Ham”

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”

Emilio Sosa, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Emilio Sosa, “Good Night, Oscar”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Susan Hilferty, “Parade”

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot”

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, “KPOP”

Paloma Young, “& Juliet”

Donna Zakowska, “New York, New York”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, “Leopoldstadt”

Natasha Chivers, “Prima Facie”

Jon Clark, “A Doll’s House”

Bradley King, “Fat Ham”

Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”

Jen Schriever, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Ben Stanton, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, “New York, New York”

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot”

Heather Gilbert, “Parade”

Howard Hudson, “& Juliet”

Natasha Katz, “Some Like It Hot”

Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Carolyn Downing, “Life of Pi”

Joshua D. Reid, “A Christmas Carol”

Ben & Max Ringham, “A Doll’s House”

Ben & Max Ringham, “Prima Facie”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, “New York, New York”

John Shivers, “Shucked”

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, “Into the Woods”

Gareth Owen, “& Juliet”

Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”

Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”

Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”

Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Max Webster, “Life of Pi”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “Parade”

Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”

Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”

Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”

Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, “& Juliet”

John Clancy, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Jason Howland, “Shucked”

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, “New York, New York”