Al Pacino is a dad again at 83 as he welcomes son with Noor Alfallah, 29

Al Pacino is wearing a black coat with a beige scarf as he smiles and sits on a stage.
Al Pacino, 83, surprised fans last month with the announcement that his fourth child was on the way.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision/Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, have welcomed their first child together, the Oscar winner’s fourth.

A representative for Pacino confirmed the birth of the child — a son, Roman Pacino — to The Times. The birth was first reported by TMZ. The representative declined to comment on when and where the baby was born.

The “Godfather” actor surprised fans last month with the announcement that Alfallah was pregnant. TMZ previously reported that Pacino had also been shocked by the pregnancy, given an apparent medical condition that he thought prevented him from impregnating another person.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. The 29-year-old describes herself as a “raconteur” on Instagram and boasts four producing credits on IMDb, including the upcoming Pacino film “Billy Knight.”

Alongside baby Roman, Pacino has three other children: a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

The recent baby news comes about a month after Pacino’s longtime pal and collaborator Robert De Niro, 79, announced the birth of his seventh child.

De Niro, who appeared on “Today” earlier this month, said that he and Pacino welcoming babies at their ages was amazing and he was very happy about it.

The “Goodfellas” actor reflected on his own experience being a father at an older age, sharing that he “has a certain awareness” of things now that he didn’t have before. With “family dynamics,” he said, “you can’t avoid learning certain things and how you deal with them and manage that.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras and Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

