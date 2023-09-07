Advertisement
Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘are still together’ despite custody filing

Al Pacino with facial hair wearing a dark suit and dark shirt looking straight ahead
A representative for Al Pacino confirmed to The Times that the actor is still in a relationship with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are still going strong, despite what legal documents may suggest.

On Wednesday, Alfallah, 29, filed for full physical custody and joint legal custody of their son Roman, according to legal documents. She filed the petition less than three months after welcoming their child, Pacino’s fourth, in June.

Amid reports of the couple’s split, a representative for the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to The Times on Thursday that Pacino, 83, and Alfallah are “still together.”

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” the statement said.

Entertainment & Arts

The “Godfather” star and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Alfallah describes herself as a “raconteur” on Instagram and touts four producing credits on IMDb. According to the website, she served as an executive producer on the TV short “Brosa Nostra” and the upcoming drama “Billy Knight,” starring Pacino.

The “Irishman” actor has three other children: a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant; and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

When it comes to social media, Alfallah has kept her relationship with Pacino on the down-low. However, last month, she dedicated an Instagram post to her son.

Entertainment & Arts

“My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life. Roman ❤️,” she captioned a photo of his hand holding her thumb.

Times staff writer Christi Carras and Times news researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

