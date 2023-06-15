Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by

Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
red fountain
(Dana Davenport, Marcel Rollock / For The Times
)
Food

Where to dig into the vibrant history of red foods for the Juneteenth holiday

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
Share

My mother reminded me recently of a family trip we took to Allensworth, Calif., the state’s only Black-founded town (less than a two-hour drive from Los Angeles), for its annual Juneteenth festival.

“The whole family went!” she insisted, trying to spark a memory. “We rented a van, we had matching T-shirts.”

Finally, a hazy snapshot emerged: A vast golden field, my extended family spread out around picnic tables, laughing, talking, playing games and eating with other festivalgoers. Aside from the recognizably dry and flat lands of California’s Central Valley, the scene was interchangeable with family reunions, holidays and even summer trips to visit my great-grandmother in Jackson, Miss.

watermelon
(Dana Davenport, Marcel Rollock / For The Times)

“Homecoming, church picnics, fish fries — they all share the same music, food and cadence as Juneteenth,” explained Nicole Taylor, author of “Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations,” the first Juneteenth cookbook released by a major publishing house.

The holiday marks June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform all enslaved people within the state — estimated to be 25,000 — that they had been freed by President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, nearly 2½ years after the order was given.

The first Juneteenth celebrations were recorded in the state of Texas in 1866, describing family and church gatherings with tablescapes of vibrant summer fruits, fried fish and chicken, and poundcake. In the years to follow, festivities spread throughout Southern states and eventually made their way to the Midwest and both coasts.

Advertisement

BBQ ribs
(Dana Davenport, Marcel Rollock / For The Times)

Though the holiday has been celebrated for more than 150 years, it wasn’t until 2021 that Juneteenth became a federal holiday. As the history becomes more widely known, treasured traditions have resurfaced, including the consumption of red-colored foods including watermelon, barbecue and strawberry cake.

There are different ideas around the significance of eating red foods on Juneteenth. Some believe that early celebrants simply worked with easily accessible and in-season ingredients that happened to be red: watermelon, strawberries, beans and fried or smoked meats. Others say that it honors the bloodshed and suffering of enslaved ancestors.

For Taylor, “I like to go into my experience around the color red and being a Black woman raised in the American South. Growing up, the pews in my church were red. All of the women that I admired, they were members of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and their color was red. There was so much red around me, and it always meant power. It always meant royalty and celebration. Even going back to West Africa, the transatlantic slave trade brought the ritual of drinking sorrel, or what some people would call hibiscus. For Black people across the diaspora, that ritual has been with us forever. It’s inside of us.”

But modern Juneteenth spreads can be adaptive and interpretive.

red velvet cake
(Dana Davenport, Marcel Rollock / For The Times
)
Advertisement

There are plenty of places to purchase red foods, but in the spirit of Juneteenth, endeavor to visit some of L.A.’s Black-owned restaurants and markets — and don’t just limit that support to one day. Juneteenth falls on a Monday this year, but the essence of its celebrations reverberates through any gathering that’s centered in joy, community and liberation.

“Anytime you’re intentional about not working, about turning your phone off and playing music — you’re bringing the Juneteenth spirit,” Taylor said.

Here are 13 Black-owned restaurants and markets across L.A. to get red foods and drinks — spanning fruit punch, fried chicken, red velvet cake and more — for Juneteenth and all year long.

Showing  Places
Crab-stuffed salmon over garlic mashed potatoes from 1010 Wine
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

1010 Wine

Inglewood Wine Bars $$
Reservation
Inglewood’s first and only wine bar is owned by longtime locals and sisters LeAnn and Leslie Jones. The narrow space is unassuming, with a valet stand out front, but the interior is chic and intimate with gold accents and a glowing sign that spells out “Inglewine” toward the backstage area. While the wine bar won’t be open for Juneteenth, which lands on a Monday, you can still sip on some red drink if you visit on Wine Wednesday, when bottles are 20% off and local artists perform R&B hits. Menus are curated by chef Kyndra McCrary of nearby Swift Cafe and a selection of Black-owned wines is available by the glass, bottle and in flights. Entrees include crab-stuffed salmon over garlic mashed potatoes with asparagus and an open-face biscuit sandwich with spicy fried chicken that’s drizzled with honey for Sunday brunch.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hand holds up a bottle of Red No. 1 juice from Crenshaw Juice Co.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

Crenshaw Juice Co.

Leimert Park Juice Bars $
M. Corey Whitted parks his Crenshaw Juice Co. cart at Crenshaw Square next door to Earle’s on Crenshaw, Orleans & York and the District. With a mission to heal the community through health and wellness, Whitted offers cold-pressed, organic juices that are made fresh every morning, including the Original with apples, lemon and ginger; a green juice with celery, kale, spinach, parsley, apples and lemon; and a seasonal watermelon juice with mint and lemon. My favorite is Red No. 1, which is a tart, sweet and slightly peppery juice with beets, carrots, apples, lemon and ginger. With a deep red-magenta hue, the energizing juice is a refreshing choice if you’re spending your Juneteenth holiday out in the sun.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
An open styrofoam container holds a vegan link with vegan chili and cheese and steak fries, with red Playa Punch on the side
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

Earle's on Crenshaw

Leimert Park American $
Delivery
Take out
Brothers Cary and Duane Earle have been slinging New York-style hot dogs on Crenshaw Boulevard for 30 years. The vegan link is spicy and reminiscent of chorizo, without the satisfying snap of Earle’s meaty hot dogs and links. I still like it just as much — if not more than — the chicken, turkey and kosher and spicy beef options, especially in a slightly sweet wheat bun with a scoop of vegan chili and shredded cheese on top. You can get yours with vegan cheese if you want to be completely plant-based. Get a side of steak fries and a Jamaican patty, which comes filled with your choice of chicken, beef or veggies. Finish your order with pucker-sweet Playa Punch, a fruity lemonade concoction that you can take home in half-gallon jugs.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A bright turquoise and white market interior with the words Fresh Sweet Delicious in script above the room
(Nicholas Scarpinato)

Hank's Mini Market

Hyde Park Mini Market $
Serving the Hyde Park neighborhood for 25 years, Hank’s is a family-owned market that makes it a priority to stock Black-, brown- and women-owned brands as well as eco-friendly labels. For Juneteenth, you might pick up a pack of Creole red beans or Trini chickpea curry by A Dozen Cousins, or maybe some fresh watermelon. In addition to the typical corner-store items, Hank’s stocks cookbooks and puzzles, in case you need entertainment too. Using food and art to uplift the local community, Hank’s is hosting its first health fest on July 22, including free samples of the small businesses it features on its shelves.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Fried chicken and french fries
(Danielle Dorsey/Los Angeles Times)

Honey's Kettle

Culver City Soul Food $
Delivery
Take out
Honey’s Kettle founder Vincent “Vinny” Williams has been cooking colonial-style, kettle-fried chicken for nearly 50 years, and his Culver City location has been going strong since 2005. Get the fried chicken with sides like buttermilk hot cakes, mashed potatoes, rice and gravy, kettle fries and flaky buttermilk biscuits. I don’t eat everyone’s macaroni salad, but I’d recommend Honey’s Kettle’s, which offers springy noodles, crunchy vegetables and a slight lemon-vinegar kick. You can also order biscuits by the half-dozen, skillet cornbread by the slice and fresh-baked pies such as sweet potato, pecan, apple and blackberry. The corner restaurant offers indoor and patio seating and is popular with families after church on Sundays.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Grilled turkey links from Mama's Chicken and Market on West Slauson Avenue.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times )

Mama's Chicken and Market

Hyde Park American $
For 50 years, Mama’s Chicken has been a no-frills staple for basic convenience items, with a small counter-service restaurant in the back where you can get breakfast, burgers, tacos and the market’s famous sausage links. Here are the first-timer instructions I wish someone had given me: Go to the back counter and place your order for links — either chicken or turkey, hot or mild, in 2- or 5-pound boxes. No, you can’t do half chicken or half mild. The hot option has good flavor and a fair amount of spice without being overwhelming. You’ll get a receipt, which you’ll take to the register at the front to pay for your items. Then you’ll head to the back of the store and hand over your receipt to collect your sausages. If you arrive on the early side, you might see a selection of desserts in the display case at the front — the German chocolate cake is a favorite.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A slice of red velvet cake rests in an open clear plastic container with a white plastic fork
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

Ms Ruby's Bakery

Inglewood Bakery American $
Before you enter Ms Ruby’s Bakery in downtown Inglewood, you’ll see a sticker in the front window boasting red velvet cake as the specialty item, with a thick slice of the dessert painted underneath. You can walk in and order it by the slice or call in advance for a whole cake, in addition to popular Southern desserts like Sock It to Me cake, pecan and sweet potato pies and lemon poundcake. If you’re in the mood for something savory, burgers and tacos are made to order and meals are served with natural-cut fries generously doused in a seasoning blend. Ms Ruby likely will be busy behind the counter when you visit but makes a point of greeting every customer.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A slice of pink strawberry cake
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

My 2 Cents

Mid-Wilshire Soul Food Californian $$
Delivery
Take out
At My 2 Cents, chef-owner and homegrown Angeleno Alisa Reynolds combines her Southern heritage with local, seasonal produce and regional trends. For example, most of the menu is gluten-free, with plenty of plant-based options. For Juneteenth and any special occasion, I direct your attention to the strawberry cake, a perfectly moist and light dessert with hand-whipped icing and fresh strawberries that come through in every bite of the blush-pink cake, with no added food dye. It’s hard to say whether Juneteenth causes an uptick in the perpetually popular dessert that’s made by Reynolds’ sister, Teresa Fountain; Reynolds calls it “the shining star at My 2 Cents.” Should you desire savory entrees to round out your meal, don’t overlook the tacos, with fillings like six-hour-braised oxtail and agave jerk shrimp.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A waffle with a pat of butter and fried chicken tenders on a plate
(Daniel Hernandez / Los Angeles Times)

Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles

Long Beach Soul Food $$
When you see Roscoe’s on a list about Juneteenth foods, your mind might immediately go to the titular fried chicken and waffles — and I won’t steer you away from those items, either. I’ll only ask whether you’ve tried washing them down with the house Sunset drink, a half-and-half mix of fruit punch and lemonade that has a rich red hue. There’s also the Eclipse with fruit punch, lemonade and orange juice, which settles into a similar crimson color. Either beverage is a tart and citrusy option that pairs well with the L.A. chain’s Southern-inspired menu. The original Roscoe’s opened in Long Beach in 1975, with additional locations in South L.A., Inglewood, Mid-City, Hollywood, Pasadena, Anaheim and soon San Diego.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A stack of sliced-open Jamaican patties on a countertop
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Simply Wholesome

View Park-Windsor Hills Health food Caribbean Vegetarian $$
Maybe it’s the retro architecture with exposed stone and a wedge-shaped roof, or the spicy-sweet incense smoke that floats throughout the store, but Simply Wholesome is a vibe. You can find small- and big-name brands on the shelves and in the freezers, as well as an assortment of supplements, herbs and wellness products. For Juneteenth, it has healthy options like single-ingredient watermelon juice and raw probiotic hot sauce. There’s also the attached restaurant with breakfast items, burgers, tacos, soups, salads and its famous Jamaican patties, which come stuffed with jerk chicken, shrimp and crab, spinach and more. For dessert, there are slices of peach cobbler, sweet potato pecan pie and vegan cheesecake and carrot cake. Whole pies can be ordered with three days’ advance notice.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A plate of biscuits next to a plate of fried chicken tenders
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times )

Two Hommés

Inglewood Soul Food Pan African $$
Reservation
Chef Mando and chef AB took over the restaurant formerly occupied by Comfort L.A. at the end of last year, transforming it into Two Hommés (pronounced “home-ays”) with pan-African and soul food dishes. I’ve so far only visited for brunch, though I always find my eyes drifting to the passion fruit ceviche listed on the dinner menu. Every brunch item is a hit, and if you’re intent on red foods, you’ll find a few different options. The berbere-spiced chicken tenders are sticky, spicy and sweet, fried with a nice crunch. You can order them with fluffy, fresh-pressed waffles or pickles and house ranch that’s light and lemon-tinged. Order the sea salt-speckled biscuits served with butter dusted with honey crystals and compose the perfect bite by opening up your biscuit and layering a tender and a pickle in the middle. Ask about the lemonade of the day — it was an addictive mango-strawberry blend last time I went.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A serving of gumbo in a metal bowl with two round handles
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Willie Mae's

Venice Soul Food $$
Delivery
Take out
New Orleans icon Willie Mae’s expanded to its first location outside of the Bayou State and landed in a small Venice bricks-and-mortar at the end of last year, with owner and great-granddaughter to Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton-Stewart, overseeing its arrival. The same beloved recipes are available, including fried chicken that’s frequently named the best in the nation and gumbo that’s exclusive to the beachside location. The red beans and butter beans are vegan, and the cornbread is warm and moist with the perfect amount of crumb. Located on Lincoln Boulevard, the restaurant features a simple and industrial design with a handful of tables on the interior and sidewalk patio.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
The Inflation Fighter lunch at Woody's includes pork rib tips, a half chicken link and a side of macaroni or potato salad.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

Woody's Bar-B-Que

Inglewood Barbecue $
The most popular of Woody’s Bar-B-Que’s four locations is the one in Inglewood off Market Street with patio seating, but my favorite is the original outpost on West Slauson that was founded by Woody Phillips in 1975. Phillips died at 78 on New Year’s Eve 2019, leaving his daughter Roderick Phillips and cousin Foster Phillips to continue the family barbecue legacy. The Inflation Fighter lunch special is hard to beat, with tender pork rib tips and half a chicken link with a side of potato salad, macaroni salad or coleslaw for less than $10. I go for the potato salad, which has chunks of not-too-mushy potato and diced veggies for a satisfying crunch. If you’re feeding a group, the small party platter offers one slab of beef or pork ribs, one pound of rib tips, a half-pound of sliced beef, a half-pound of links and a half-chicken, with a pint of potato salad and baked beans, plus 10 slices of white bread, for just $79.50. You can get your meats drenched in mild, mixed or hot barbecue sauce — I recommend the mixed for heat that won’t overwhelm. The Slauson location is takeout and cash only.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement