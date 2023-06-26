Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, diagnosed with breast cancer: ‘Go get screened’

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The philanthropist and ex-wife of Britain’s Prince Andrew recently underwent surgery after the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram screening, a spokesperson for the duchess confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Ferguson elaborated on her diagnosis during the latest episode of her podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” which was taped the day before her surgery. The 63-year-old royal, also known as “Fergie,” underwent a single mastectomy at King Edward VII Hospital in London.

“It’s very important that I speak about it,” Ferguson said on her podcast. “I don’t mind if no one wants to hear from me.”

While urging listeners to be diligent about checkups, Ferguson admitted that she had been procrastinating until her sister insisted she get her mammogram as soon as possible.

“Don’t say it’s not gonna happen to you,” Ferguson said. “Doesn’t matter if you feel fine because cancer can be so silent. ... Go get screened. Go get checked. Don’t wait.”

Since marrying into the royal family, Ferguson has collaborated with multiple charities providing care and support to cancer patients, such as the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. She said she was inspired to help the cancer community after her stepfather died of the disease at age 50.

“I’m taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself, to stop trying to fix everyone else,” Ferguson said.

“I’m taking myself seriously. I’m going to understand it, get super fit, super strong ... look at it straight on.”