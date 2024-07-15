Wiz Khalifa arrested in Romania after allegedly smoking weed onstage during festival

Wiz Khalifa was arrested and charged Saturday in Romania after allegedly smoking pot during his performance at the Beach Please! Festival.

Video shared on social media showed the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, being led off the stage after his set, where he allegedly lighted up a joint during Day 3 of the festival. The recreational use of cannabis is illegal in Romania, and Khalifa was charged with illegal drug possession, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of illegal drug possession risk. It was noted that he, during a recital held during a music festival held in the Costinești resort, Constanța county, possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (on stage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette,” according to the statement from the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism in Romania, translated via Google Translate.

Khalifa was not identified as the “US citizen” in the official statement. But on Sunday, the rapper acknowledged the incident in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a– joint next time.”

Later that Sunday, Khalifa appeared unfazed by the incident in Romania, sharing a video on his Instagram of him smoking in front of the Eiffel Tower, captioned, “I’m French now.” The rapper has also recently made headlines for a happier reason, announcing on Instagram on Father’s Day that he and his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, were expecting their first baby together.