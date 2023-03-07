Gigi Hadid says she’s not ‘the prettiest person in the world’ and a ‘nepotism baby’

Gigi Hadid, the supermodel who once dodged cameras while her mom, Yolanda Hadid, famously feuded with Lisa Rinna on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” admitted that she too is a nepo baby.

“Technically I’m a nepotism baby,” Hadid told the London Times in an interview published Sunday. “My parents came from very little.”

The daughter of Yolanda Hadid, the former Dutch model who spent 15 years modeling in Paris, Milan, New York and Los Angeles and then starred in “RHOBH” from 2012 to 2016, Gigi is now one of the highest paid supermodels in the world, alongside her sister Bella Hadid.

She has graced the covers of every top fashion magazine and strutted the catwalk for dozens of luxury labels including Tom Ford, Prada and Chanel.

Her father is Palestinian-born real estate developer Mohamed Hadid — the man behind the Beverly Hills compound that was listed in 2021 for $250 million, Los Angeles County’s most expensive residential property to ever hit the market.

“I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege,” Hadid added. “I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world. ... Some Botox could probably help but I’m not so obsessed.”

“My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be,’” Hadid added.

The term “nepo baby” went viral late last year after a New York Magazine cover story, “The Year of the Nepo Baby,” hit newsstands alongside “An All but Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse,” which mapped out the stars in the entertainment industry who are the children of established Hollywood heavy hitters.

The list included up-and-comer Jackson White, who starred in Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” alongside his mother, Katey Sagal; Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, who has publicly objected to the term “nepo baby” on multiple occasions; and Maya Hawke, who starred in “Stranger Things” and is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Hadid recently launched her first company, a luxury cashmere brand called Guest in Residence, which sells pink cashmere “shrunken polos” for $195 and matching pants for $415. She’s set to take over for Alexa Chung in a TV presenting role on Netflix’s fashion competition “Next in Fashion.”