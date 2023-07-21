Megan Fox slammed against barricade as a fan goes after Machine Gun Kelly at O.C. Fair

Megan Fox was roughed up during an altercation between a security guard protecting her and Machine Gun Kelly and an O.C. Fair attendee.

Megan Fox appeared to be caught in the crossfire Thursday during a confrontation between an Orange County Fair-goer and the security guard protecting her and musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The “Jennifer’s Body” and “Expend4bles” actor was slammed against a fencing barricade as a security guard took over the physical altercation between MGK and a fairgoer who was standing behind a barricade as the couple was exiting a ride, according to TMZ and footage of the incident posted on TikTok.

Advertisement

One clip showed MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — falling back as his bodyguard intervened at the Costa Mesa event. Fox, 37, was shoved aside by the bodyguard during the quick melee and extracted by MGK, 33, as the guard went after the fairgoer. Fox can be seen adjusting her clothing after the incident and walking away with her beau.

A second clip from a different angle, obtained Friday by TMZ, showed the Houston-born artist stalking toward two men behind the fencing and getting physical during the tense moment.

However, no incidents were reported to fair officials.

“There were no reports made to OC Fair security about the incident,” a spokesperson for the Orange County Fair and Event Center said Friday in a statement to The Times. “Security at the OC Fair is provided to all our guests for their safety and enjoyment.”

Representatives for Fox and MGK and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not respond Friday to The Times’ requests for comment. (Officials for the Costa Mesa Police Department said that the fair falls under the sheriff’s jurisdiction.)

The on-off couple has been spotted together with some frequency lately after their engagement appeared to be on the rocks earlier this year. Although Fox scrubbed MGK’s presence from her Instagram, the two showed a united front at the Billboard Music Awards in May and have been tracked by paparazzi since then.

Fox recently made headlines with her May Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and then for getting into a war of words with people who shamed her for how she raises her three sons. Fox shares Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green of “Beverly Hills, 90210” fame.

MGK and Fox also clashed with UFC superstar Conor McGregor at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.