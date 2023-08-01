Joe Jonas did poop his pants onstage, but that’s not his most embarrassing mid-concert oopsie

Yes, Joe Jonas pooped his pants, no that’s not even his most embarrassing onstage moment.

Joe Jonas, 33, quizzed his Jonas bros about how well they knew him for a Vanity Fair Q&A published on Tuesday, and when he asked Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, “What’s the most embarrassing thing that happened to me on stage?” Nick was quick to reply that his older brother pooped his pants on stage.

“You did. You s— your pants,” Kevin added.

But the “Waffle House” singer told his brothers they were “incorrect” and that he was actually most embarrassed when he fell “on national TV” at the American Music Awards in 2007. The Jonas Brothers were introduced to perform a single from their second studio album, “S.O.S.,” which featured a lyric about “walking on broken glass.” Each bro stood behind their own pane, and as it shattered they walked through for a dramatic entrance. But a teenage Joe tripped and fell. He hopped up and continued to perform like a pro but was mortified by the flub nonetheless.

“That was embarrassing at the time,” Joe said, adding, “Now I don’t really care because it’s happened many times since.”

The DNCE frontman is notoriously clumsy and even endured watching multiple clips of himself falling repeatedly through the years during a 2019 appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

But back to the poopsie.

Last month, during an appearance on the Will & Woody podcast, the “Cake by the Ocean” singer revealed that he’d actually pooped his pants mid-concert and had to rush backstage for a “mid-wardrobe s— change.” He elaborated that what he thought would be a “little toot” surprised him while wearing white pants during a show four years ago.

“I think it might’ve been a little toot, might’ve been something else, something a little extra,” he joked during the interview.

“I thought — definitely — somebody’s going to see this and know what’s happening. They’re gonna realize that, you know [I pooped], but it was all in my head,” he continued. “It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought, but such is life.”

According to Joe, this has happened to many artists, and he feels like he’s “paid his dues” and is “part of some secret club now.”