Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are new parents. And that’s all they’re revealing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced Friday that they are new parents, fulfilling a hint she dropped early last year.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple said in a message posted simultaneously on their social media accounts.

But — boy or girl? Don’t know. Name? No idea. Length and weight? Same. The new parents aren’t open to answering those questions, apparently.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they continued in their statement. “Thank you so much.”

Chopra laid out some clues in an interview with The Times early last year.

“I want to take on roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable. I want to check in with my artistic self and lean in as a producer and tell the stories I want to see — female stories, South Asian stories. I want to be an entrepreneur. Probably have a family. There’s so much,” she said.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the actor started dating in May 2018, got engaged two months later and were married in December of that year in a three-day celebration in her native India. But it wasn’t a celebrity courtship, Chopra said.

“We just met as a boy and girl. He slid into my DMs on Twitter and reached out to me,” the “Quantico” star said. “We loved the fact that we came from really large families, we have the same family values, the same ambitions, and we dream big.”

But the newest member of the family might have to get used to something quickly in the food department.

"We both don’t know how to cook,” Chopra admitted. “My husband can make great sandwiches, though, so we’ll survive.”