Rush hour! Chris Tucker sets Legend Tour for fall with two stops in the L.A. area
It’s official: Actor-comedian Chris Tucker will embark on his first major North American tour since 2011.
The “Air” and “Rush Hour” star will embark on a 30-date tour in North Charleston, S.C., early next month. He’ll hit two Los Angeles-area locations in October before wrapping the tour in January 2024, Live Nation announced Wednesday.
The “Def Comedy Jam” alum will headline his “The Legend Tour” at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Oct. 4 and perform at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 7. He’ll also do an earlier California gig at the Paramount Theatre-Oakland on Sept. 30. He will also go to Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia and Phoenix before closing the tour on Jan. 12 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” Tucker said in a statement to The Times. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”
The actor talks about scripting his ‘Air’ character, Howard White; the prospects for ‘Rush Hour 4’ and returning to ‘Friday,’ and more.
The ticket pre-sale begins Thursday and general on-sale to the public begins Friday on Ticketmaster.
In an April interview with The Times, Tucker said that being on the road keeps him sharp and is a lifeline to his fans, even though the comedy landscape has changed drastically since his 2011 tour and 2015 Netflix comedy special, “Chris Tucker Live.” That special was taped at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and tackled dating and aging and showcased his impression of singer and close friend Michael Jackson.
“My style of comedy has stayed the same. I just try to be entertaining. I don’t get too personal. I stay in my lane,” the 51-year-old said. “As a comedian, you have to be smart and be careful what you say. Being spiritual and a Christian, I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings. There are things I’m not going to do that I might have done as a kid.”
Chris Tucker is the rare celebrity who makes almost as much noise with his exits as with his entrances.
The fast-talking film star made a name for himself on the Los Angeles comedy circuit before becoming a regular player on Russell Simmons‘ “Def Comedy Jam” in the early ‘90s. His ascent continued in 1995 when he played the loud-mouthed pothead Smokey in the seminal stoner comedy “Friday,” co-starring with hip-hop great Ice Cube in the first installment of the franchise.
But it was the 1998 buddy-cop blockbuster “Rush Hour” that paired him with action star Jackie Chan that made the Atlanta native one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors at the time. Tucker followed up the tailor-made role with two sequels adding to his résumé that included credits on “Dead Presidents,” “Money Talks,” an unforgettable turn in “The Fifth Element” and “Jackie Brown.”
He also landed notable supporting roles in 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and 2016’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” He then took a break from Hollywood to focus on his namesake charitable foundation, which offers a variety of services to children and unhoused people.
Ice Cube hopped on Twitter to share why the man who played Smokey didn’t return for either “Next Friday” or “Friday After Next.”
After a seven-year hiatus, Tucker returned to the big screen earlier this year in Ben Affleck’s “Air” to play his friend Howard White, the Nike executive who was crucial in the development of the Air Jordan sneaker and who is now the vice president of Jordan Brand. Tucker wrote the part into the script, which had omitted Howard’s contribution to the Air Jordan story, at the behest of Michael Jordan.
“This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on a character. I locked myself in this hotel for 20 days to take in and go over all this information. Then I had to dissect the script, because Howard wasn’t in it and I didn’t want to mess up the plot. It was fun, but it was hard work,” Tucker told The Times.
THE LEGEND TOUR DATES:
Friday, Sept. 8: North Charleston, S.C. — North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sunday, Sept. 10: Norfolk, Va. — Chrysler Hall
Wednesday, Sept 20: Louisville, Ky. — The Louisville Palace
Friday, Sept. 22: Memphis, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Sunday, Sept. 24: Durham, N.C. — Durham Performing Arts Center
Saturday, Sept. 30: Oakland — Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Tuesday, Oct. 3: Denver — Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Inglewood — YouTube Theater
Thursday, Oct 5: Phoenix — Arizona Financial Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles — Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Tuesday, Oct. 10: Columbus, Ohio — Palace Theatre Columbus
Wednesday, Oct. 11: Cincinnati — Aronoff Center
Thursday, Oct. 12: Cleveland — State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia — The Met Philadelphia
Thursday, Oct. 19: Pittsburgh — Benedum Center
Sunday, Oct. 22: Baltimore — Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
Thursday, Oct. 26: Nashville — Ryman Auditorium
Wednesday, Nov. 1: Irving, Texas — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Saturday, Nov. 4: Houston — Bayou Music Center
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Oklahoma City — Criterion Theater
Wednesday, Nov. 8: Kansas City, Mo. — Music Hall Kansas City
Tuesday, Nov. 14: Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Moran Theater
Wednesday, Nov. 15: Orlando, Fla. — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Friday, Nov. 17: New York — Beacon Theatre
Wednesday, Nov. 29: Chicago — Chicago Theatre
Saturday, Dec. 2: Indianapolis — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Monday, Dec. 4: St. Louis — Stifel Theatre
Thursday, Dec. 7: Washington — The Anthem
Tuesday, Jan. 9: Toronto — Meridian Hall
Friday, Jan. 12: Detroit — Fox Theatre
Times senior writer Greg Braxton contributed to this report.
