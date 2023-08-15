Advertisement
Taryn Manning ‘sorry for exposing’ alleged affair with married man in social media clip

Taryn Manning in a lilac suit jacket posing at an angle in front of Netflix backdrop
Tayrn Manning addressed a recent social media video revealing her affair with a married man.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Actor Taryn Manning, mostly known for the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” is seeking privacy after she revealed an alleged affair with a married man in a recent social media video.

“Over the past few days, I’ve had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with,” she said Tuesday in an Instagram statement. “I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve just dealt with them quietly with the support of my friends and family.”

In a since-deleted Instagram video that recirculated online Monday, the “Teenage Euthanasia” star recorded herself in her car, which she pulled over “because...I don’t want to cause crashes because I’m just so rooted right now.” Slurring her speech, Manning continued the video by talking about a man whom she had been seeing romantically.

“The man that I’ve been messing with is a married man,” she said, before sharing some intimate details of the alleged affair. Manning then said that she drove down to Newport Beach “so I could buy him a boat.”

The actor, still slurring her speech and giggling, did not name the man, but alleged that his wife threatened to file a restraining order against her and “put your a— in jail.” Manning continued her rant against the man’s wife, claiming that she did not satisfy his sexual needs and also threatening to send her to jail.

“Don’t you ever threaten me. I will you show how I do,” she said. “Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me.”

Manning concluded her video: “You should be scared of me.”

The “Sons of Anarchy and “Get Real” actor said in her Tuesday statement she was “sorry for exposing my situation,” but did not apologize for the alleged affair.

“I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes,” she said. “I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I live.”

She concluded her post, noting that the social media scandal “was a huge learning lesson for me,” and asked followers to “please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart.”

Representatives for Manning did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for further comment.

Manning is also known for the films “Hustle & Flow,” “Crossroads” and “8 Mile.”

