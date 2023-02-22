Back on Instagram, Britney Spears has one request: ‘Do not call the cops’

Britney Spears is once again asking fans not to contact the police based on her social media presence — or lack thereof.

On Tuesday, the pop musician shared an Instagram video showing off some new dresses that just arrived and speaking in a fake accent. It’s unclear whether Spears was doing an impression of a European accent or using an effect to alter her voice.

Spears posted the clip less than a month after she scolded fans for sending police to her house because she deactivated her Instagram account — something she does relatively frequently.

“If I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” the “Hold Me Closer” hitmaker says in the middle of the video.

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Stay humble out there, y’all ... Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ... now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …”

Spears’ latest Instagram post echoes her previous statement declaring that her “privacy was invaded” when fans dialed 911 on her behalf last month. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Times in January that it “received some calls from concerned fans simply because [Spears] had deleted her social media account ... responded to her home for a check ... and determined she was safe and in no danger.”

“I love and adore my fans, but this time things went a little too far,” Spears said at the time.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news ... I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

After returning to Instagram late last month, Spears shut down rumors that she “almost died” and said she would “probably ... stop posting” on the platform if people continue to spread lies about her personal life. Amid reports that her loved ones attempted to stage an “intervention” to save her life, the Grammy winner assured fans that she is alive and well more than a year after her controversial conservatorship was terminated.

“The conservatorship has been over ... No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!!”