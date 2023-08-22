Ariana Grande got some new ink to remember her time on ‘Wicked’ — and maybe more?

Ariana Grande, pictured at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, revealed a new tattoo inspired by “Wicked.”

Something “Wicked” this way comes, and it’s Ariana Grande‘s freshest ink.

The “7 Rings” singer celebrated her time on the Jon M. Chu-directed musical adaptation with a tattoo of her character, Glinda, on her right hand. She told Allure in an interview published Monday that she wanted the ink “for a very long time.”

“I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I’m gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’” she said. “That felt very right.”

“Wicked” stars Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Marissa Bode, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang. The musical also stars Ethan Slater — who is reportedly dating the singer.

News of the co-stars’ alleged relationship broke in July less than a week after TMZ reported that Grande’s husband, Dalton Gomez, had filed for divorce. Grande and Gomez wed in 2021.

Slater also filed for divorce from wife and singer Lilly Jay — with whom he shares a 1-year-old son — that same week, The Times confirmed. While it’s unclear whether their split was related to Slater’s alleged romance with his co-star, Jay told Page Six, “my family is collateral damage.”

Representatives for Slater and Grande did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for comment Tuesday.

Affected by the ongoing writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the first part of “Wicked” is currently set for a November 2024 release. In an April 2022 announcement, Chu said, “it would be impossible to wrestle the story ... into a single film without doing some real damage to it.” The second installment will release on Thanksgiving 2025.

While Grande could not directly speak about the project to Allure (doing so would violate SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines), the singer said it was “one of the most deeply special and transformative and fulfilling experiences of [her] creative life” in recent years.