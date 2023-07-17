Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez reportedly split after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly splitting up after two years of marriage.

The “7 Rings” singer, who married Gomez in May 2021, separated in January, according TMZ .

Representatives for Grande did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Monday. It was unclear whether Gomez had representation.

Advertisement

The couple has reportedly put quite a bit of physical distance between themselves in the last few months, since the two-time Grammy Award winner began filming John Chu’s film adaptation of “Wicked” in London . TMZ, which was first to report on the breakup, alleged that they were having problems before that and that they look to be heading toward divorce.

People also reported that the “Positions” singer, 30, and luxury real estate agent, 27, have been “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since splitting. Us Weekly‘s sources claimed that Grande and Gomez “have been having some issues for months now.”

“They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely,” the Us source said.

Actor Jonathan Bailey, top left, speaks into singer Ariana Grande’s ear while actors Andrew Garfield, top right, and Tom Hiddleston, center right, watch a match at Wimbledon.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

Speculation about trouble in the relationship ran rampant over the weekend when Grande was photographed attending a Wimbledon match in London. There, she was spotted sitting between “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey, who co-stars with her in “Wicked,” and “Amazing Spider-Man” star Andrew Garfield. (Grande was seated amid a slew of other celebs too, including Tom Hiddleston, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.)

Fans immediately speculated about her relationship status after she was spotted without a ring at Sunday’s match. By Monday, amid reports that she and Gomez had split, Grande posted a series of photos on Instagram highlighting her time with Bailey, who opened up last year about the pressure he felt in the entertainment industry to hide his sexuality.

Grande and Gomez wed in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony held at Grande’s Montecito home after a five-month engagement. He had proposed to Grande with a diamond-and-pearl ring in December 2020 after they began dating in January 2020.

Appearing in a cat-eye makeup tutorial on TikTok sans ring last August, the r.e.m. beauty founder promptly shut down speculation about her marital status.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” she said at the time.

Last May, she marked her two-year anniversary with an Instagram post of Gomez that she captioned “I love him so.”