Gamescom opening is crashed by attendee. Game Awards déjà vu, anyone?

A man in a suit holding a microphone standing on a stage with bright stage lights
Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley returned to Gamescom on Tuesday to host its Opening Night Live showcase.
(Picture Alliance / DPA / Picture Alliance via Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
It seems the trend of fan misbehavior that has recently plagued numerous musicians has again made it to the gaming space.

On Tuesday, an attendee at the annual Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany, rushed on stage and interrupted Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley‘s opening presentation. The moment, reminiscent of YouTuber Matan Even‘s 2023 Game Awards stunt, occurred just 15 minutes into Keighley’s Opening Night Live showcase.

As Keighley teased Bethesda’s upcoming “Starfield,” a man with his hair in a bun and wearing a dark hoodie ran onto the stage and leaned into Keighley’s microphone. Several outlets reported Tuesday that the crasher mentioned “Grand Theft Auto 6.”

Entertainment & Arts

Keighley backed away from the stage invader, and security escorted them offstage. Before moving on, the host said he was “really disappointed” by the moment.

“This is such a special night for so many developers, it’s really disappointing to see someone act that way,” he continued “But we’re going to move right on with the show. We got a lot of great games to show you.”

Keighley added: “Really [it’s] just so sad to me to see something like that happen on a night we’re here to celebrate games and this community and how much they mean to us.”

Music

Keighley also addressed the stunt on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Thanks for all your support. On with the show, and back to the games.” A representative for Gamescom did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for further details Wednesday.

Opening Night Live continued with more details about new releases including “Alan Wake 2” and “Mortal Kombat 1.” Other games getting the Opening Night Live spotlight Tuesday were “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” “Granblue Fantasy: Relink” and “Cyberpunk 2077.”

The showcase concluded with Keighley announcing the date for the 10th annual Game Awards. He said the awards show will return to downtown L.A.’s Peacock Theater (formerly the Microsoft Theatre) on Dec. 7.

Entertainment & Arts

Among the winners at last year’s ceremony were “God of War Ragnarök,” “Final Fantasy XIV,” “Stray” and “Bayonetta 3.” FromSoftware’s “Elden Ring” took home the coveted game of the year prize — but director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s victory was quickly spoiled by stage crasher Even.

The teenage internet star snuck on stage and took the microphone to namedrop President Clinton. He was escorted offstage by a security team. Minutes after the ceremony ended, Keighley tweeted that Even was arrested.

Entertainment & Arts

In a December statement, Officer Matthew Cruz of the LAPD told The Times that a “report was taken” at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, where the ceremony’s venue is located. He confirmed that the suspect was detained, but not arrested, for “theatrical exhibition.”

“If I didn’t think it would happen, I wouldn’t have bought a ticket,” Even told The Times. “I was expecting I would go there, I would make my statement.”

The Times confirmed in December that the Game Awards will heighten its security efforts for future events.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

