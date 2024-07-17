Miranda Lambert scolds fans again from the stage: ‘Your head is turned the wrong way’

Miranda Lambert paused her headlining performance last weekend at Montana’s Under the Big Sky festival to call out rowdy concertgoers.

Miranda Lambert’s patience with disruptive concertgoers is wearing thin.

The “Gunpowder & Lead” singer on Saturday paused her headlining performance at Montana’s Under the Big Sky festival to address a group of fans who appeared to be fighting.

“I can see your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” she said, pointing at herself. “If you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing some country music, drink some beer and raise some hell, we’re doing that tonight.”

“Are we clear? Are we done with our drama yet?” she continued, pointing this time at the troublesome group. “Fighting is not OK. And it’s always the girls. We get crazy. Cheers, everybody. I’m gonna wait it out.”

The Montana crowd seemingly cheered Lambert on during her speech, offering several rounds of applause. But when footage of the incident was later shared on TikTok , the responses skewed negative.

“If I spend my own money to go to a show I’ll take a nap if I feel like it…what does it matter to her?!?!” one user commented on the video.

“Miranda Lambert your M.O. really sucks! I mean at every freaking concert. you calling somebody out..... it’s getting old.....very old!” another wrote.

Representatives for Lambert did not reply immediately Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Lambert previously chided fans from the stage at her June 29 concert in Midland, Texas. Like Saturday’s episode and a similar one in July 2023 , the incident occurred during a performance of her breakup ballad, “Tin Man.”

“Are y’all fightin’? During this song? Because I will come down there and you don’t want that. We’re not doing that today,” she told the crowd before asking security to eject the concertgoers.

Several days later, Lambert shared a seemingly tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram, noting when it is appropriate to fight during her set.

“If you want to fight at my shows, I’m all about it. Give ’em hell,” she said. “I’ve got five songs for you: ‘Fastest Girl in Town,’ ‘Kerosene,’ ‘Little Red Wagon,’ ‘Wranglers,’ ‘Gun Powder & Lead.’ Don’t do it during ‘Tin Man.’ That’s not the time.”

Lambert on Friday released her song “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore,” which is set to be featured in the upcoming film “Twisters.” The track follows her recent singles “Wranglers” and “Dammit Randy.”