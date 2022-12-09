The teen who trolled the Game Awards to shout out Bill Clinton explains why he did it

Looks like Will Smith isn’t the only one confusing awards-show audiences this year.

The Game Awards returned to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night to celebrate the year’s top video games. However, the evening came to a baffling end when a teenager sneaked onstage to shout out a former president.

“I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you, everybody,” he said, stealing the shine from the “Elden Ring” team, which won for Game of the Year.

The teen was promptly escorted offstage by two security guards wearing suits. Minutes after the ceremony ended, Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley tweeted, “The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested.”

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

In an email statement Friday, Officer Matthew Cruz of the LAPD told The Times that a “report was taken” at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, where the ceremony’s venue is located. He confirmed that the suspect was detained, but not arrested, for “theatrical exhibition.”

Advertisement

California-based YouTuber Matan Even admitted on Friday that he was the ceremony’s crasher. The 15-year-old, who boasts a following of 37,200 YouTube subscribers and 28,000 Twitter followers, is known for videos about the 2019 Hong Kong protests and has a history of crashing gaming events.

The Times spoke to Even on Friday about his Game Awards moment. Keeping up his supposed devotion to the former president, he said he just wanted to express his appreciation for Clinton.

“I looked at the nominations and I was just kind of devastated to see somebody that I admire so much just be left out,” Even told The Times.

Clinton, who has been referenced in a handful of video games — including the “Political Machine” franchise — was president from 1993 to 2001. Clinton isn’t a game developer or a subject of a video game, but Even oddly thinks he should have been nominated for this year’s Game of the Year.

During a video interview on Friday, Even continued his bit and explained how his Game Awards stunt came to be. The YouTuber, who turned heads by shouting “Free Hong Kong” at Blizzcon 2019, said he planned months ago to storm the stage.

He initially purchased a ticket for a seat that “wasn’t really a good one,” but snagged another closer to the stage, he said. On Thursday, Even first sat by the “God of War Ragnarök” team, thinking it was going to win the top prize after sweeping several categories. But he then rushed to catch up with the “Elden Ring” crew, blending in with developer Hidetaka Miyazaki.

“If I didn’t think it would happen, I wouldn’t have bought a ticket,” Even told The Times. “I was expecting I would go there, I would make my statement.”

Hidetaka Miyazaki, left, accepts the Game of the Year award for “Elden Ring” at Thursday’s Game Awards. (Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup)

The Times confirmed Friday that the Game Awards will bolster its security efforts for future events following the incident.

Even claimed that his contradictory statement about the “reformed orthodox rabbi” was also premeditated. For the record, Clinton is a Baptist. The YouTube personality explained that his message was about people being “as good as Bill Clinton,” and the prospects of living in a “good country where we all have the freedom.”

However, his intention wasn’t immediately clear to the Game Awards audience.

Some social media users decried Even (who says he is Jewish) as antisemitic, citing his Clinton comment and Yeezy shoes. Twitter users also resurfaced his 2020 interview with Infowars host Owen Shroyer. He claimed his Clinton reference “wasn’t intended to be a dog whistle for far-right conspiracies.” Instead, it came off as a convoluted way to “just praise Bill Clinton.”

Naturally, the Game Awards shocker fueled meme material. Twitter users dubbed Even an “imposter,” referencing the mafia-like party game “Among Us,” and programmed the former president into “Elden Ring” to poke fun at the moment.

Twitter boss Elon Musk shared his own “Elden Ring” meme in a congratulatory message to the team behind the FromSoftware fantasy game. His image was a screenshot of developer Miyazaki making his way to the stage, with Even close behind.

“You cannot fast travel when enemies are near,” said the meme, referencing the game’s combat mechanic.

Despite getting Musk’s attention, Even said he looks up to only two people: himself and — you guessed it — Bill Clinton.