Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating? Jason Kelce weighed in on the rumors

Jason Kelce talked about the rumors claiming that his brother Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce has something to say about those dating rumors swirling around about his brother, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift.

Following the Eagles’ Thursday victory game over the Minnesota Vikings, Jason Kelce sat in with the Amazon postgame crew to discuss the game. At one point in the interview, former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez shifted the conversation to ask the Super Bowl LII champion about the rumors about his brother’s dating life.

“I have a 15-year-old daughter and she’s a fan of a certain pop star,” Gonzalez said alluding to Swift, “and you have a family member, a brother, I think, and I’ve been hearing rumors that there’s maybe some stuff [going on between the two].”

Advertisement

With a big smile on his face, Jason Kelce answered, “I’ve seen the rumors, I cannot comment.”

Welp, looks like everyone will just have to choose to believe or not believe in Tayvis/Traylor/Swelce without any further evidence, for now.

For the last week, there have been unverified rumblings that Travis Kelce and Swift have been seeing each other, meanwhile Entertainment Tonight reported that the two are not officially dating, per “a source.”

Sports Spotlight remains on new pop icon Travis Kelce as Chiefs kick off NFL season Travis Kelce has crossed over to pop culture icon. The face of the NFL is usually a quarterback, but the star tight end is in the spotlight as the Chiefs kick off the season Thursday.

In a July episode of the podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” the younger Kelce shared that he had wanted to come into contact with the “Style” singer while attending one of her Eras Tour shows.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis Kelce said. “So, I was a little bit hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Advertisement

The elder Kelce noted Thursday night that the subject of his brother’s dating life has been a hot topic for years.

“Ever since [Travis Kelce’s 2016 reality dating show] ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason Kelce told the Amazon crew. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun.”