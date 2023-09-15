Advertisement
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating? Jason Kelce weighed in on the rumors

Split:left, Jason Kelce in green Eagles uniform; center, Taylor Swift in a black dress; right, Travis Kelce in Chiefs uniform
Jason Kelce talked about the rumors claiming that his brother Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.
(Winslow Townson / Associated Press; Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press; Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Jason Kelce has something to say about those dating rumors swirling around about his brother, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift.

Following the Eagles’ Thursday victory game over the Minnesota Vikings, Jason Kelce sat in with the Amazon postgame crew to discuss the game. At one point in the interview, former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez shifted the conversation to ask the Super Bowl LII champion about the rumors about his brother’s dating life.

“I have a 15-year-old daughter and she’s a fan of a certain pop star,” Gonzalez said alluding to Swift, “and you have a family member, a brother, I think, and I’ve been hearing rumors that there’s maybe some stuff [going on between the two].”

With a big smile on his face, Jason Kelce answered, “I’ve seen the rumors, I cannot comment.”

Welp, looks like everyone will just have to choose to believe or not believe in Tayvis/Traylor/Swelce without any further evidence, for now.

For the last week, there have been unverified rumblings that Travis Kelce and Swift have been seeing each other, meanwhile Entertainment Tonight reported that the two are not officially dating, per “a source.”

In a July episode of the podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” the younger Kelce shared that he had wanted to come into contact with the “Style” singer while attending one of her Eras Tour shows.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis Kelce said. “So, I was a little bit hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

The elder Kelce noted Thursday night that the subject of his brother’s dating life has been a hot topic for years.

“Ever since [Travis Kelce’s 2016 reality dating show] ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason Kelce told the Amazon crew. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun.”

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

